ECSO investigating second shooting of the day after woman shot on Montclair Road

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Montclair Drive.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 4500 block of Montclair Road where a woman was found shot, according to the ECSO.

The ECSO did not release further information, and the incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO investigating Brent woman's shooting on Montclair Road