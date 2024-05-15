ECSO investigating Pensacola drive-by shooting that left 3 injured

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday evening, leaving three injured.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Diego Circle where they learned three individuals had already been taken to an area hospital. The ECSO told the News Journal that a white vehicle stopped in front of the residence and fired multiple shots into it.

On Wednesday, the ECSO put out a Facebook post with a photo capturing the vehicle used in the shooting. It is a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata with tag CIJ457 and was listed as stolen before the shooting.

Department spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies found the vehicle abandoned on Redwood Circle, and it's believed that there were three or four individuals in the car at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola drive-by shooting under investigation, ECSO say