ECSO investigating after C.A. Weis Elementary School student found with gun on campus

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a student brought a gun to C.A. Weis Elementary School Wednesday.

Morgan Lewis, the ECSO's spokesperson, told the News Journal that deputies responded to the elementary school after it was discovered a student brought a firearm on campus.

"The owner of the gun has been located, and no one was harmed," Lewis said.

Lewis said the incident remains under active investigation, and no arrests have been made.

In a statement to the News Journal, Escambia County Public Schools said, "We are aware of this incident, but will withhold comment because of the ongoing law enforcement investigation."

No further information was released.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: C.A. Weis Elementary School student found with gun on campus, ECSO says