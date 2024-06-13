ECSO closes drug house with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people

In a video posted to Facebook Wednesday afternoon, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons shows off the spoils of two drug houses the department raided, including enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Escambia County – plus a lot of our neighbors.

Simmons said the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit served search warrants at two homes, one on 50th Avenue and one on Teakwood Circle, where they found weapons, drugs, cash and valuable apparel allegedly purchased with drug money.

"Behind me, you'll see a table full of drugs, full of money, full of shoes, all sorts of stuff drug dealers buy," Simmons said in the video. "But if you look right here ... this is about 3 kilos of fentanyl and 5 kilos of methamphetamine."

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of fentanyl are considered a lethal dose. Three kilograms, or 3,000,000 milligrams, would be enough to kill roughly 1.5 million people.

Florida's population, according to an Office of Economic and Demographic Research report, is estimated to be around 22.6 million as of April 1, 2023. That means the ECSO confiscated enough fentanyl from the two homes to potentially kill around 6.6% of the state's population.

Simmons said they also confiscated over $62,000.

Escambia County still struggles overdose rate in Florida

The Pensacola medical district, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties, maintains one of the highest overdose rates in the state.

According to the 2022 Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons report, the most recent available data, the district reported 372 fentanyl deaths between January and December. According to the report, 335 of the deaths were caused by fentanyl, and in the remaining 37 deaths fentanyl was present in the decedent's system.

Of all the deaths, six involved people under 18, 19 involved people aged 18-25, 85 involved people aged 26-34, 140 involved people aged 35-50, and 122 involved people above the age of 50.

The News Journal reported last year that the Pensacola medical district was the deadliest area in Florida for opioid-related deaths.

At the time of publication, only the 2022 Interim Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons had been released, which showed data between January and June 2022. At the time, 350 people in the Pensacola medical district died with opioids in their system, and 217 of those deaths were of fentanyl or its analogous ingredients.

By the end of 2022, 624 people died with opioids in their system, and 398 of those deaths were of fentanyl or its analogous ingredients.

Data pulled from the Florida Department of Health for age-adjusted deaths from drug poisoning found that 75 Escambia County residents die from drug poisoning per 100,000 population, more than double the state average.

Santa Rosa County's drug overdose rate was 34.1, Okaloosa County's was 54.1 and Walton County's was 36.

Florida fentanyl deaths dip 3% since 2018

In February, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody presented data at a press conference with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to discuss how the state is faring against a national rise in overdoses and what experts are calling a deadly drug crisis.

For the first time since 2018, the annual report showed a 3% drop in the number of drug-related deaths in Florida.

Moody, who spoke alongside Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, linked the decline to the partnership between state government and local law enforcement.

One of the policy measures praised during the conference was opening up the availability of Narcan, a medicine that comes in a spray form capable of reversing an opioid overdose.

Brandon Girod contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Fentanyl drug house in Pensacola could kill 1.5 million people