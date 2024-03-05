ECSO catches escaped prisoner just a few hundred feet from where he fled 6 days earlier

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies located the escaped Florida prisoner Tuesday who fled a release facility on L Street Feb. 28.

Deputies located 32-year-old Robert Culver on L Street and Fairfield Drive a few hundred feet from his initial work release escape, according to the ECSO.

He will be charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and escaping.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Culver was serving a one-year prison sentence for a robbery in Okaloosa County.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escaped prisoner Robert Culver captured by Escambia County deputies