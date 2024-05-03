ECSO arrests 1 of 2 men sought since February in Bellview homicide

Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
·1 min read

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office made an arrest early Friday morning in the February homicide on Moore Avenue in Bellview.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Alexander Deloach just before 1 a.m. for homicide, aggravated assault, cocaine possession, marijuana possession, fleeing police and grand theft auto. He has been wanted by the ECSO since Feb. 12, according to a previous sheriff's office release.

D'Angelo Cook-Humphrey was also listed as wanted in the same homicide, according to the same release, but he has yet to be found.

Previously: ECSO seeking 2 men for questioning about fatal Bellview shooting

little information is available on the circumstances of the shooting. A February Facebook by the ECSO said deputies responded to a home on Moore Avenue for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a male dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Bellview homicide suspect wanted since February caught by ECSO