ECSO: 1 suspect not found, K9 at vet after drive-by shooting turned pursuit

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting after they escaped in a chase that left two in custody and a K9 at the vet, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: Escambia County firefighter dies in Santa Rosa County crash

The post said the incident started when deputies responded to a drive-by shooting in the Massachusetts Avenue area around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound and found the suspect’s vehicle.

According to officials, the suspect fled and a pursuit was initiated.

Deputies ended the pursuit using a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on the Highway 90 bridge at Scenic Highway, the post said.

(Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

Once the vehicle was stopped, three suspects exited the vehicle and jumped from the bridge.

According to the post, one of the suspects sustained injuries while jumping, another was pulled from the water and detained, and a third has not been located.

Man found dead on side of I-10 in Santa Rosa County: FHP

Firearms were found inside the vehicle, according to the post.

(Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

No deputies were injured in the incident, although the post notes that a K9 with ECSO, named Streeter, was taken to the vet for evaluation after jumping from the bridge in pursuit of the suspects.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.