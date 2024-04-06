ECPD warns of scammers impersonating officers over the phone

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD) wants the public to be aware of a scam the involves individuals impersonating police officers.

According to police, scammers call unsuspecting residents and tell them they missed a court date and need to pay bond over the phone.

This is a scam. Law enforcement will never request a bond be paid over the phone.

The department also advises anyone who may be unsure about a missed court date to contact the Pasquotank County Courthouse at 252-331-4600.

Additionally, ECPD says you should never provide any confidential or sensitive information, money or gift cards over the the phone to unidentified or unsolicited callers.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud should file a police report.

