ECPD officer shoots and kills suspect accused of murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City police officer shot and killed a man who refused to drop his gun after shooting another man, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD).

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 200 block North Poindexter Street when an officer on foot patrol responded to the sound of gunfire.

Police said the gunfire came from 33-year-old Byran Christopher White who is accused of shooting 39-year-old Cory Christopher Revelle.

The officer who heard the shots ordered White to drop his gun but White did not comply and was shot by the officer, according to ECPD.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and began to perform life saving measures on both White and Revelle until EMS crews arrived.

Both men were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where they later died from their injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and the Police Department urges anyone with additional information about these incidents to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321, the Crime Line at 252-335-5555, or FUSUS Text-a-Tip at 252-390-8477.

