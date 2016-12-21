Economic Story of 2016: Trumponomics

The biggest economic story of 2016 could have no other answer: Donald Trump’s presidential win and the advent of Trumponomics.

In the weeks since Trump’s election victory in the early hours of November 9, Trumponomics has come to stand for a number of particulars but in short represents the potential, or promise, or pitfalls of the economic plan markets expect him to pursue as president.

Under President Trump, markets expect lower taxes, more infrastructure spending, possible trade restrictions, and higher GDP growth.

But in short, Trumponomics has come to redefine what many thought possible or likely in the world of global and US economics as we head into next year. And during a year when US bond yields hit a record low and optimism about global economic growth hit its nadir, Trumponomics redefined the economic conversation.

Where we stand

At the end of 2016, the US economy stands about where many thought it would at the beginning of the year.

There is no recession looming. The unemployment rate is at a post-crisis low. Overall GDP growth is around 2%, not good but not awful. Consumer spending is solid. The US housing market is recovering but supply is constrained. Looser fiscal and tighter monetary policy seems likely next year.

Most observers at the beginning of the year, however, would’ve expected either Hillary Clinton or a non-Trump Republican to be sitting in the White House. Congress seemed likely to be divided. A disappointing mix of compromise and inaction from Washington on the election’s promises seemed likely.

And then Trump won. Republicans took both houses. And the economic story of the year became not what had happened, but what would happen next.

So far, everything is looking up

In the weeks that followed the presidential election, the most closely-watched economic data have been consumer and business surveys. And they are all trending up.

Readings like the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey and the NFIB’s Small Business Optimism index have had sharp rises since the election. And these measures most succinctly reflect what Trumponomics has really been all about so far: hope.

“Consumer confidence surged in early December to just one-tenth of an Index point below the 2015 peak—which was the highest level since the start of 2004,” said Richard Curtin, chief economist for the University of Michigan survey, earlier this month. “The surge was largely due to consumers’ initial reactions to Trump’s surprise victory.”

“Putting the pieces of the puzzle together, we find a general improvement in consumer and business sentiment following the election,” economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note to clients earlier this month.

“This reflects clarity on leadership following the contentious election as well as the emphasis on tax reform and expectations of a more pro-business regulatory environment. That said, companies generally expressed a desire to ‘wait and see’ which policies are passed before changing investment plans.

“There were also some concerns about changes to trade policies and a further strengthening in the dollar. Overall, we think a continued turn higher in animal spirits presents upside risk to our forecast for growth in the next two years, particularly in the back half of 2017.”