Eco-tip: Reuse campaign signs, but don't recycle

Political candidates and “issue proponents” have until March 15, 10 days after the primary election, to remove their campaign signs from unincorporated areas.

New signs can go up in August, 90 days before the Nov. 5 general election, according to Ventura County’s political sign registration form, which these parties are required to sign prior to posting. This is consistent with minimum standards in California laws, but some cities have stricter rules. Thousand Oaks, for example, allows only seven days for sign removal.

For some, political signs are an important form of expression. They display more generalized opinions year-round on campaign-style signs in the form of “this house believes…” statements. Others have lampooned such signs with signs of their own, including one I saw that said: “My political opinions are so exciting that I figured you’d like to learn about them while you walk your dog. Just kidding. Have a nice day.”

State Assemblyman Steve Bennett, who recently made it through the primary election, has previously won multiple local elections as a city councilmember, county supervisor and as a leader of SOAR, the Save Open Space and Agricultural Resources organization, once shared with me his political strategy regarding campaign signs.

Bennett acknowledged signs can be useful for new candidates to gain name recognition, give supporters a sense of being included in a campaign and encourage voting. However, he cautioned against giving multiple signs to enthusiastic supporters who might place them in public spaces. Too many signs in too small a space will be resented as visual pollution. Only signs on private property, with consent of the owner, provide the advantage of an endorsement.

Those who dislike the visual blight of campaign signs also have another reason to dislike the signs: Plastic-coated paper is not recyclable.

This exclusion of plastic-coated paper should not be confused with thinly coated glossy paper, such as magazines, which are recyclable in curbside and commercial programs.

Christian Contreras, former recycling coordinator for the Indy Containerboard recycling mill in Oxnard, explained the difference to me four years ago, and his lesson is still valid today. Political signs must survive outdoors in inclement weather. The thick plastic coating giving them durability also makes them too difficult to turn into pulp, the soupy mixture of paper fibers and water molded into new sheets at recycling mills.

Automated systems at sorting centers will treat those posters like pieces of cardboard, and the posters will end up in bales sent to paper mills to be made into new cardboard. This may be counted as recycling on some tallies of recycling programs, Contreras said, “but the fibers and plastic from the posters will end up being screened out of the truly recyclable mix, and the recycling mill will then have to pay to dispose that mess, along with all the tape, labels, baling wires and other material screened out of the pulp in the manufacturing process."

On its website, Athens Services, the contracted hauler for two local cities and parts of unincorporated Ventura County, also advises against trying to recycle plastic-coated paper signs, but says corrugated plastic signs can be recyclable. Plastic signs are also accepted in other recyclers’ carts, with the likelihood of recycling depending on the type of plastic, processing methods and fluctuating markets.

The Athens website also provides suggestions for reuse. The stands for political signs and the frames or solid backings of posters can be reused.

My mother-in-law, who served 36 years on a local city council, had the best campaign sign reuse program of all.

She followed up with her supporters to collect as many signs as possible immediately after the election, stored the signs in her garage and kept reusing them as she ran for the same office again and again. After she retired, she gave some of the signs to her grandson, helping him win an election to student council.

David Goldstein, an environmental resource analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Eco-tip: Reuse campaign signs, but don't recycle