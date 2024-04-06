Eco-tip: Multifamily buildings often left out of organics recycling programs

A large food waste recycling bin in Thousand Oaks, seen in August, shows images of pizza, a banana peel, egg shells and other acceptable items. Some residents of multifamily homes in Ventura County lack options for recycling organics.

“I get so weary of reading the breezy 'solutions' or next steps (for environmental issues) that are stated as if applicable for all readers, when the constraints for condo-dwellers are much different than for folks with a typical ranch-style home, a sprawling starter-castle, or even a stand-alone Tiny-House.”

With that criticism of some environmental tips provided in this column, Dulce S. (who did not want me to include her last name) began an email correspondence in which she maintained organics collection programs have not been implemented equitably. Curbside collection programs make food scrap recycling easy for homeowners, but residents of multifamily homes lack options for organics recycling.

Dulce’s condominium complex, with over 300 units, is in the city of Port Hueneme, which distributed green, recycling-receptacle-shaped magnets in 2021. Two magnets on her refrigerator say, “ORGANICS RECYCLING COMING 2022” and list acceptable and prohibited items for curbside organics recycling.

Two years later, the program has not come to her condominium complex.

Rick Cervantes, the city's solid waste coordinator, heard Dulce’s concerns and said: “When we gave away those magnets at public events in 2021, I worried it would come back to bite us.”

He knew even then what solid waste planners in cities throughout California have since learned. Meeting the state’s mandates for diverting organics from landfills requires a long, difficult, expensive series of steps, and separate collection from some sites may not even be feasible.

Cervantes said space is the major barrier to implementation of organics collection programs at multifamily properties built for only one trash container and, generally, already jamming in two containers, one for trash and another for recycling.

“Property owners are usually in favor of a third container for organics, but where we find opposition is with the HOAs,” Cervantes said, referring to homeowners associations. “You usually find one or two people in the complex, or maybe even on the HOA board, who are just gung-ho, and really want it (organics collection service), but then there are more who think there is not enough room for carts or a bin, or who are afraid it will attract rodents and smell bad, and they fight it every step of the way.”

In some multifamily complexes, the city added small carts with just 35 gallons of capacity. These complexes either do not have landscaping or have a landscaper who hauls away yard clippings from common areas, so the small containers are sufficient.

For those without a city-sponsored organics collection program funded by refuse collection charges, one option is a balcony or patio vermiculture box. Composting in an enclosed container, using worms, produces a high-quality soil amendment, great for potted plants. I maintain worm boxes at home and at the Ventura County Government Center.

Another option is a kitchen countertop unit. Unlike vermiculture, these do not tend to produce high quality soil amendment, and the most primitive of these are more like macerators and dehydrators. However, some are true digesters, using microorganisms to quickly and cleanly turn food scraps into compost, without generating odor or attracting insects. For example, in the kitchen at the county’s Saticoy operations yard, we use a countertop unit called Reencle, provided by Jeden Biosciences. Other versions can be seen online.

In-sink garbage disposals are an inadequate solution. As Dulce pointed out in a follow-up email, sending food scraps down sinks “can and does trigger clogging… Leaks follow, with disruptive, pricey damages affecting units elsewhere in the same building.”

Although wastewater treatment facilities can handle small amounts of plate scrapings and generally send sewage sludge to compost facilities, excessive organics can clog pipes and cause problems with gas generation in sewer systems. Wastewater treatment relies on a balance of microorganisms not designed to handle large amounts of food.

Adding organics to a neighbor’s recycling container (with their permission) once per week, when they have already set it out at the curb, is another option for some.

Dulce’s email concluded, “Now with 11 years invested into owning and dwelling in a condo-home in VC, it is disturbing how often condo-owners/dwellers are invisible to the folks developing and executing services, making policy, rolling out programs and projects, or simply sharing expert advice on various topics pertinent to home ownership and daily living, etc.”

In the case of organics recycling programs, residents of multifamily homes are not forgotten. However, significant barriers may delay or prevent convenient collection.

David Goldstein, an environmental resource analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Eco-tip: Multifamily buildings often left out of organics recycling