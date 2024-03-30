Eco-tip: Earth Day events spring up in April around Ventura County

At EarthDay.org, which bills itself as the global organizing hub of the “world’s largest environmental movement,” an announcement proclaims this year’s Earth Day theme, “Planet versus Plastics.”

Organizers are “demanding a 60% reduction in the production of plastics by 2040 and an ultimate goal of building a plastic-free future for generations to come.”

Earth Day is officially April 22, but local Earth Day events throughout the month will highlight a diverse array of environmental issues. In addition to presenting alternatives to plastic products, local events will feature electric car shows, recycling reminders, energy saving ideas, gardening tips and the usual fun, food and music of festivals.

Here are some upcoming events:

Santa Paula

April 6, 9-10 a.m. Railroad Plaza Park. Tree planting and speakers for Arbor Day, coordinated by Santa Paula’s Parks and Recreation Department

April 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at the train depot, 200 N. 10th St. Community clean-up day, with T-shirts and lunch for volunteers. Register at https://bttr.im/wjsm8

Camarillo

April 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Camarillo Grove Park Nature Center, 6968 E. Camarillo Springs Road. The Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District’s “Love your planet” event will feature food trucks, crafts and vendors, but the highlight will be a reptile display and presentation. Find information via the events link at visitcamarillo.com.

Thousand Oaks

April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thousand Oaks Community Center, 2525 N. Moorpark Rd. The city’s Arbor/Earth Day will include an electric vehicle display, where the public can ask questions because most of the cars will be accompanied by their owners. The event will also feature compost and plant giveaways, a bicycle safety course, a bicycle helmet giveaway, a bicycle donation/collection, kids activities, raffles and live music. Details can be found in the "news & information" section of the city's webpage at www.toaks.org.

Ventura

April 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Plaza Park, 651 E. Thompson Blvd. The MERITO Foundation is holding an Earth Day celebration in collaboration with the city of Ventura’s Environmental Sustainability Division. Food trucks, games and music will be on hand along with an electric vehicle showcase. Information is at meritofoundation.org.

April 22, various times, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave. Starting at 8 a.m., the county General Services and Public Works agencies will host an electronic waste drop-off and free mulch giveaway event at the GSA Service Building. Attendees receive up to two pre-filled bags of Peach Hill Soils mulch while supplies last. The e-waste drop-off ends at 4 p.m. From 12-1 p.m. the GSA will lead an Earth Day tour of the Government Center’s green features. Meet at the Hall of Administration fountain at noon. Topics include water efficient landscaping and pervious pavement. I will show how food is made into soil amendment with on-site worm boxes.

April 28, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Ventura Charter School, 2066 Cameron St. The school's Earth Day EcoFest will include a raffle, silent auction, arts and crafts, local dance groups, live music, food trucks and over 80 “eco-conscious” vendors. If you would like to help coordinate an electric vehicle showcase at the event, please contact Kent Bullard of EV Advocates of Ventura County at kentbullard@gmail.com. EcoFest information can be found through the school's event calendar at venturacharterschool.org.

Oxnard

April 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Farmers Market at Plaza Park, 500 S. C St. The city of Oxnard’s environmental resources, wastewater and water staff will share information about conservation programs and provide helpful tips to be more environmentally friendly at home. Free items such as water conservation devices, used oil recycling kits, reusable metal straws and pet waste bags will be distributed while supplies last.

Fillmore

April 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fillmore City Hall, 250 Central Ave. In addition to an electric vehicle car show, vendors will show other eco-friendly products, public agencies will provide recycling information sessions and the county's Sustainability Division will showcase sustainability initiatives. The city's website has information in the "news and updates" section at fillmoreca.gov.

Santa Barbara

April 27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and April 28, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St. To park free at the green car show and Earth Day event, arrange to arrive early in an electric car and be part of the display for the day. EV Advocates will share a booth with the Save California Solar Program. Information on the event — one of the longest-running Earth Day celebrations in the U.S. — is at sbearthday.org.

David Goldstein, an environmental resource analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Eco-tip: Earth Day events spring up in April around Ventura County