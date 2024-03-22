Eco Rangers NI call on litter louts to clean up their act

Eco Rangers NI was formed during the Covid-19 pandemic

"We had hoped that when people saw how clean the countryside was that they would keep it up. But unfortunately, it's still as bad as ever."

Avril Waller began litter-picking around Carrickfergus in the early days of the Covid pandemic.

This was when she spotted "rubbish everywhere" on her daily walks.

Friends joined her and what started as a few people doing their bit has now grown into a hundreds-strong group of volunteers called Eco Rangers NI.

They regularly patrol roads around Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballynure, lifting rubbish as they go - almost 4,000 bags last year, each with hundreds of items in them.

'It's amazing what you find'

Most of those items - plastic, paper, card, cans and coffee cups - are either recyclable or compostable.

Much to Avril's disappointment, it shows no sign of abating.

"Two weeks ago we did the A8 with 27 volunteers that picked up 103 bags of rubbish.

"And that included 30 two-litre bottles of urine."

Heather Loveday is amazed by what she finds when litter-picking

Wearing hi-vis fluorescent orange protective wear as they work, they have been asked if they are doing some kind of community service penalty, which makes eldest team member Heather Loveday, aged 74, laugh.

"It's very therapeutic, and you're doing a good job for all the people who are not doing a good job throwing things out of car windows.

"It's amazing what you find - just amazing."

Those finds have changed in the short years since they began.

"When this all started, it was all masks, we picked up a lot of blue gloves as well and wet wipes," said Avril.

"That has changed now, cigarette packets have changed to vapes and now that more people are going back to work it's coffee cups and painkillers.

"And on the way back on the other side of the dual carriageway it's more snacks, crisp packets, sweetie wrappers - things like that.

"So coming home, maybe they're tired."

Avril Waller says the group are finding a change in litter after the pandemic

The bright blue bags that they fill are recorded on an app then collected from the roadside by Mid and East Antrim Council.

If the Rangers have been able to separate the items, they will be recycled accordingly and could help the group raise funds.

Otherwise, the bags go to landfill.

The group are finding a worrying amount of nitrous oxide gas canisters

A worrying development is the increasing number of nitrous oxide gas canisters, both small and large, found by the volunteers on the roadside.

Also known as laughing gas, it was recategorised as a Class C drug in the UK in 2023.

NI litter is 'just getting worse'

Approximately 12 million items of litter are polluting roads across Northern Ireland at any time, according to Stormont-funded statistics.

But the majority of items collected by the Eco Rangers NI can be put in recycling bins at home or dropped off at local collection points in the case of things like soft plastics.

Tom Dunne collects ring pulls for wheelchair and amputee charities

And many can be repurposed, like the ring pulls from aluminium cans that Tom Dunne collects for wheelchair and amputee support charities.

"I enjoy getting out in the fresh air, but it's terrible how much you collect.

"It's just getting worse."

The Eco Rangers are now taking part in the Big Spring Clean 2024, with just one wish on Avril's list.

"We don't want to have to do this on a frequent basis.

"We get excited sometimes when we only fill one bag or two bags instead of ten in a small area.

"And if people would just change their behaviour, it would make a big impact on how our country looks."