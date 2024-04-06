Eclipse weekend is underway

Apr. 6—A weekend that many people have been waiting for for months, or perhaps years, is upon us as the solar eclipse beckons on Monday afternoon.

The local weather is up in the air and the amount of people who will visit Ashtabula County is also undetermined, but area businesses and governmental leaders are putting their best foot forward.

While many activities for Monday are planned for SPIRE Academy, area parks and libraries will have activities and others will be in backyards and fields throughout Ashtabula County.

Shari Lynn, owner of the Light Emporium, has a big weekend planned with visitors coming from all over Ohio and surrounding states.

"We will be on Walnut Beach for a drum circle," Lynn said.

She said there are also a large amount of crystal pieces available.

"We have a half a ton of crystal pieces," she said.

Lynn said Jeff Destina, of Cincinnati, will lead the drum circle on Monday.

In Geneva-on-the-Lake, a few shops were open on Friday as people and dogs visited businesses including Ruff Life on the Lake. The store caters to pet owners selling a variety of merchandise and food.

Ruff Life on the Lake is opening a bit earlier than last year.

"It is mostly for the eclipse," said Tina Salerno, owner of the business.

"I was happily surprised," she said of the large turnout on Friday.

She said the business will be open this weekend and on Monday there will be prizes every hour.

In downtown Geneva Amanda Briggs, owner of Dark Room Brewery, said there was already an increase in foot traffic by noon. A variety of events are scheduled for the weekend, including eclipse weddings, games, food options and a wine trail event.

In Andover Township there is a full crowd at the Pymatuning State Park Campground, where all sites are being used.

A variety of programs are scheduled for the state parks in Geneva and Andover for Monday.

Traffic on Interstate 90 was brisk on Friday afternoon, but could increase substantially depending on Monday's weather.

Eclipse watchers are likely going to be moving along Interstate 90 in large numbers if clouds threaten the visibility of the eclipse.