Eclipse viewing in Oklahoma will 'not be ideal,' meteorologists predicting low clouds

With millions hoping to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse on Monday, weather forecasts are predicting some difficulty in viewing the celestial phenomenon.

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa's forecast discussion on Friday afternoon, eclipse viewing conditions could be less than optimal thanks to the likely cloudy weather.

"Although there obviously remains some uncertainty regarding cloud cover for the eclipse, it appears that viewing conditions will not be ideal given the potential for low clouds spreading north Monday morning in far southeast Oklahoma," the weather service said. "High clouds will definitely be on the increase but would be less of a concern."

Oklahoma eclipse viewing conditions outlook

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, which handles weather forecasts for southeast Oklahoma, is giving twice-daily updates on what conditions could look like in the sky April 8. These are still just predictions, as the weather service said it's still too far out to say anything for certain.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa's best and worst case scenario predictions for eclipse viewing conditions April 8, 2024. These predictions were published the afternoon of April 5, 2024.

As of Friday afternoon, the best-case scenario showed favorable viewing conditions for Oklahoma, with sun shining over much of the state and little cloud cover in the path of totality.

However, the worst-case scenario still had cloud cover over much of the state, especially within the path of totality.

How different cloud types will affect the eclipse view

Thick cloud coverage in southeastern Wisconsin hindered the view of the solar eclipse for many. Viewers at the Brookfield Public Library had to be quick to see the once in a lifetime moment on Aug. 21, 2017.

Eclipse chaser David Makepeace told USA TODAY that during a cloudy eclipse, the clouds will darken: "For those few moments, it will feel dark and stormy."

"But it's still a phenomenon," he said.

Wispy, high clouds (cirrus) are the best for eclipse viewing, thanks to "their semi-opaque nature" noted meteorologist Jay Anderson on Eclipseophile.com.

If stratus clouds are present, the thick, low cloud cover will keep watchers from seeing much more than a dark sky during totality.

Cumulus clouds, on the other hand, are unpredictable and it's hard to know what they'll allow viewers to see on eclipse day.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Low clouds predicted to impede Oklahoma view during 2024 solar eclipse