Eclipse viewing in Alabama: What to expect

For viewing Monday’s solar eclipse in Alabama, weather forecasts are calling for a mixed bag.

Most of the state will see a possibility of a 50 percent coverage of clouds during the eclipse, forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham predict. Areas in western Alabama near the Mississippi line and northern Alabama will likely see heavier cloud cover.

Montgomery: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Tuscaloosa and Gadsden: Each city can expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with highs near 80.

Timing and what to expect

Alabama is out of the path of totality, but still about 85 percent of the sun will be covered during the height of the eclipse.

The solar eclipse will begin at 12:40 p.m. and will end at 3:17 p.m. It will hit maximum coverage in Alabama at 1:59 p.m., said Lee Tinker, the coordinator with the W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery.

How to stay safe

Looking directly at the sun produces chemical burns in the back of your eyes and causes irreversible damage.

The only way to stay safe is to avoid looking at the sun or to use solar-safe glasses. Tinker warned not to use two pairs of sunglasses or smoke glasses. He advised people to go to NASA or the American Astronomical Society's websites, where they can find a list of companies that meet the ISO standard and have been verified. People can also buy them at the planetarium's gift show with a limit of four glasses per person.

Where to watch eclipse

At the planetarium, Tinker will have a paid show at 10 a.m. for a maximum of 150 people. Then, he plans to have members of the Auburn Astronomical Society with solar telescopes there for the actual eclipse. Solar telescopes are the only way to see solar flames. If it is rainy or cloudy and Tinker cannot set up the solar telescopes, his back-up plan is to broadcast the live NASA feed on to the planetarium's dome.

At the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, there will be events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is on 1 Tranquility Base in Huntsville. The event will include solar telescope viewing with the Intuitive Planetarium team as well as children's activities. The group will also show a live NASA solar eclipse totality video feed from a field station in Arkansas. People must get tickets for the event. Free eclipse glasses will be available.

At the University of Alabama, the Department of Physics and Astronomy will be out with eclipse glasses for safe viewing of the eclipse on Quad. Experts will be on hand to talk about it.

At Desoto State Park in Fort Payne, there will be STEM activities and crafts, music and snacks. The team will have eclipse glasses. People can also watch the total eclipse live broadcast "Through the Eyes of NASA? in English and Spanish. The Canyon Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for the event.

Alex Gladden and Shannon Heupel contributed to this report. Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

