Eclipse safety starts with proper glasses and road safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hotel rooms on the eastern side of Missouri have been booked up for months or longer before the anticipated eclipse on April 8.

The path of totality will cover Cape Girardeau but even the Kansas City metro will be able to see some of the eclipse.

“We will not have a total eclipse this time,” said Optomotrist Dr. Mark Curtis. “It’s only going to be at the max about 90% so there will always be a little bit of light shining through and that little bit of light will still be enough to cause permanent damage.”

That’s why he says it’s so important to have the proper eclipse glasses if you’re planning to look up at the sky. The right glasses will have “ISO 12312-2” on the inside, showing that they’re up to the proper standards.

“You can’t use regular eye glasses, even polarized sunglasses will not work,” Curtis said. “This polymer here has 400 times more sun protection than the average sun glasses.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning viewers about dangers related to getting to and from their viewing area on April 8.

Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder.

Find a safe location to view the event and get there early.

Don’t take photographs while driving.

Turn your headlights on and do not rely on your automatic headlights.

Prepare for extra congestion, especially on interstates, on the day before, day of and day after the eclipse.

Watch out for increased pedestrian traffic along smaller roads. People may randomly park and walk alongside roads in the hour before the total eclipse to get the best viewing.

Avoid travel during the eclipse or in the area of the path of totality if you can.

Never wear eclipse glasses when driving a car or operating a boat.

Make sure your vehicle is in good condition and has a full tank of gas.

Bring along water and snacks in your vehicle.

