Eclipse returns Monday for first time in seven years

Apr. 4—HIGH POINT — A solar eclipse will be visible in the High Point area for the first time in nearly seven years on Monday, and people who venture out should have a similar viewing experience as during the last one if the weather cooperates.

The Piedmont Triad won't be in the direct path where people can see a total eclipse of the sun, but the moon should cover about 80% here, darkening the skies for a period on Monday afternoon.

"Central North Carolina wasn't in totality in August 2017 and it won't be in totality this time," said Kathleen Carroll, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It will get noticeably darker outside. But it won't go full dusk or nighttime as in totality."

Just as with the last eclipse, anyone viewing the sun should wear special glasses to prevent eye damage that can be permanent.

One public place holding an event to mark the eclipse is Cline Observatory on the Jamestown campus of Guilford Technical Community College.

The eclipse viewing will take place from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday in Parking Lot F at 621 E. Main St. Portable solar-filtered telescopes will be available for use with help from observatory staff and volunteers.

Eclipse solar glasses are for sale in the Jamestown GTCC bookstore for $2 and will be available for purchase through the viewing. The free event is dependent on the weather and won't take place if it is overcast or raining.

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday calls for partly sunny skies with a high around 70.

