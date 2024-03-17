Eclipse prepping

Mar. 16—In roughly 23 days, a total eclipse will darken the sky, and all of Johnson County is in the 115-mile radius of complete viewing. Over the next three weeks, the Times-Review will be sharing articles about the eclipse and information about safety for viewing.

The last total solar eclipse occurred on Aug. 21, 2017, but Texas was not in the path of totality viewing. The 2017 eclipse was the first to touch the mainland of the United States since 19179 and the first to span the country from coast to coast since 1918. The next one will not happen until 2044.

An estimated 44 million people live inside the 115-mile-wide path of totality stretching from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Newfoundland; about 32 million of them are in the U.S., guaranteeing jammed roads for the must-see celestial sensation.

The eclipse will allow many to share in the "wonder of the universe without going very far," said NASA's eclipse program manager Kelly Korreck.

Locally, the totality begins at various seconds after 1:38-1:39 p.m. in each city and here is how long each city will have totality viewing:

* Alvarado: 3 minutes and 54.8 seconds

* Burleson: 3 minutes and 25.3 seconds

* Cleburne: 3 minutes and 44.4 seconds

* Godley: 3 minutes and 7.8 seconds

* Grandview: 4 minutes and 9.5 seconds

* Joshua: 3 minutes and 28.2 seconds

* Keene: 3 minutes and 45.1 seconds

* Rio Vista: 3 minutes and 58.8 seconds

* Venus: 4 minutes and 1.2 seconds

What happens during a total eclipse

During a total solar eclipse, the moon blocks the sun's bright face — the photosphere — briefly revealing our star's outer atmosphere: the shimmering corona, or "crown." Made of rarefied gas heated to millions of degrees, with its atoms highly ionized (stripped of electrons), the diaphanous corona gets sculpted into streamers and loops by the sun's powerful magnetic field and shines with a light seen nowhere else.

The corona is always there, but we usually can't see it because the photosphere is about a million times brighter and drowns it out. When the moon covers the sun's bright face, the corona is definitely the main attraction, but there's so much more to the experience.

At the beginning and end of totality, the thin middle layer of the sun's atmosphere, the chromosphere, blazes in an arc of ruby red. The sky darkens to a deep twilight blue, with yellow, orange and pink sunrise/sunset colors on the horizon in all directions. Bright stars and planets shine forth, and the air temperature drops noticeably.

Animals will also behave strangely, as they are confused by the night time atmosphere in the middle of the day. Birds and farm animals, thinking dusk has settled, return to their nests and barns and bats come out to feed.

Safe viewing and parties galore

Sunglasses won't cut it. Special eclipse glasses are crucial for safely observing the sun as the moon marches across the late morning and afternoon sky, covering more and more and then less and less of our star.

During totality when the sun is completely shrouded, it's fine to remove your glasses and look with your naked eyes. But before and after, certified eclipse glasses are essential to avoid eye damage. Just make sure they're not scratched or torn.

Cameras, binoculars and telescopes must be outfitted with special solar filters for safe viewing. Bottom line: Never look at an exposed sun without proper protection any day of the year.

Towns up and down the path of totality are throwing star parties. Festivals, races, yoga retreats, drum circles and more will unfold at museums, fairgrounds, parks, stadiums, wineries, breweries and even one of Ohio's oldest drive-in movie theaters and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As the eclipse unfolds, NASA will launch small rockets with science instruments into the upper atmosphere from Virginia and chase totality's shadow from high-altitude planes. Satellites and the International Space Station crew will attempt to capture the show from space.

Locally, here are a few events planned:

* Lost Oak Winery in Burleson: Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music from Suzy & the Sissies full band. Calhoun's Country Smoke mobile smoker will offer smoked meats and sandwiches for lunch. Lost Oak will be handing out complimentary eclipse viewing glasses and commemorative wine glasses (both are complimentary and while supplies last). Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and tickets are required at lostoakwinery.com.

* Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza in Old Town, Burleson: Hosted by Explore Burleson, Burleson Parks and Recreation, Burleson Public library and the Burleson Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rio Brazos Master Naturalists will be there, and Center for ASD will be passing out solar viewing glasses (while supplies last.) Entry is free.

* Lumberyard Bar and Grill in Burleson: A Sips and Eclipse Happy Hour is from noon to 3 p.m. Realtors can join for heavy appetizers, unlimited soda, tea and water, and two drink tickets each. RSVP to shantell@mcknighttitle.com or text 817-480-5357.

* North Texas Jellystone Park in Burleson: A family solar eclipse adventure begins at 10 a.m. with everything from cookie crafts to Alien Tag to Solar System Scavenger Hunt. Tickets are $12.99.

* Elk Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Burleson: A Solar Eclipse Viewing Party is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include a showing of "The Ring of Fire" at 10 a.m.; solar eclipse-themed lunch at noon; yard games at 12:45 p.m.; Blue Bell ice cream tasting and eclipse glasses pick-up at 1 p.m.; and total solar eclipse viewing at 1:36 p.m. For information, call 817-539-6818.

* Johnson County Distillery in Cleburne: Open from noon to 4 p.m. Free eclipse viewing glasses with purchase of a pizza.

* City of Cleburne: The Cleburne Solar Eclipse Spectacular is from 12:21-3:01 p.m. at 10 N. Robinson St.

* Chisholm Trail Museum in Cleburne: The Cosmic Cowboy Solar Eclipse is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 101 Chisholm Trail in Cleburne. Free event, but donations are appreciated. All of the historic buildings will be open, and food trucks will be there. Free souvenir to the first 25 people who attend.

* Dillon Depot in Cleburne: A solar eclipse festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6-8. Sonny Burgess performs on Saturday, and the weekend is full of free entertainers, a petting zoo, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and more.

* B. Blumen Flower Farm in Godley: Solar Eclipse Yoga is from 1-3 p.m. at 7901 Stephenson Road in Godley. Cost is $50 per ticket or $45 when you bring a friend. Purchase tickets at bblumenflowerfarm.com.

* Thomsen Observatory in Keene: Free solar glasses (while supplies last,) free guest parking, solar telescopes for amazing view and food vendors.

* Rio Vista Self Storage in Rio Vista: Eclipse glasses and snacks provided, as well as fun eclipse facts. Event is from noon to 3 p.m.

If your business or community is hosting an event, email with information and we will add you to the list.