Eclipse path has shrunk? How it affects Arkansans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you were planning to view the solar eclipse on the edge of the path of totality, you might want to reconsider, according to a new map.

A new report by eclipse calculator John Irwin from Besselian Elements says the path of totality has shrunk in some areas.

Why the sudden change?

“By accounting for the topography of both the moon and the Earth, precise eclipse prediction has brought new attention to a tiny but real uncertainty about the size of the Sun,” NASA Heliophysics Editorial Lead Abbey Interrante told Nexstar in an email.

So, how does it affect Arkansas?

KNWA/FOX24 Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff says while the path is narrower, it’s just by 2,000 feet less than half a mile.

While it won’t affect many Arkansans, some who thought their town was in the path are not anymore.

Most wanting to see the eclipse likely aren’t planning to see it on the edge of the path where there will be 10-20 seconds of totality.

Here are towns no longer in the path that once were, according to the map:

Harrison

Compton

Ponca

Pettigrew

Boston

Cass

White Rock

South Fort Smith

NASA’s predictions have not changed, according to Interrante, but the sun’s radius will be the subject of a research project during the eclipse.

