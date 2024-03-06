Eclipse is a learning experience for Pennsylvania Girl Scouts

Mar. 6—EDINBORO, Pa. — Elliot Blubaugh and Cailyn Zindel will be among the young citizen-scientists gazing into the heavens and collecting data when a total solar eclipse occurs across the tip of northwestern Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the country on April 8.

In the lead up to the cosmic event, both have been working with other Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania members to learn about telescopes and the cause of the eclipse, along with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) opportunities available to them. Their work is part of NASA's Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast (DEB) Initiative and Einstein's Incredible Universe, a National Girls Collaborative Project program.

Zindel, Blubaugh and the other participants have been meeting every other week in Erie County for their lessons, where the full eclipse will be visible.

"It's nice," said Blubaugh, a 15-year-old ninth-grader at Berlin Brothersvalley High School in Somerset County. "I relate to the other Girl Scouts a lot, and I'm having lots of fun."

Zindel, a sixth-grader from Edinboro, Erie County, who attends the General McLane School District, said, "We're all really excited for it. It's definitely helped all of us make friends from different areas. None of us have met before this."

The girls will gather to watch the event at Camp Hawthorne Ridge in Girard, Erie County.

Zindel, from Girl Scout Troop 16080, has never seen a full solar eclipse, but thinks it "is just really cool" getting ready to witness one.

Blubaugh, a member of Troop 46468, traveled to South Carolina to see an eclipse six and a half years ago.

"I went to an eclipse in 2017 and it was really cool, and I wanted to do it again. ... It was really cool, and I like stuff involving space and planets, so it was pretty cool to see that in real life," Blubaugh said.

Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania selected 20 individuals to participate in the program.

Only 20 girl-serving organizations along the eclipse's path of totality are involved.

The local girls are:

—Learning how to track the sun with a telescope and camera.

—Earning Girl Scout badges.

—Contributing to a project that will be published in scientific journals.

—Planning to present work at the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania's Space Science with NASA even.

—Participating in a study of gender equality in STEM and space science fields.

—Working with astronomers and other scientists.

The DEB Initiative involves collecting data relating to the sun's inner corona that is visible during an eclipse. Einstein's Incredible Universe focuses on STEM.

"We're thrilled that our Girl Scouts can be part of such a unique and extensive research project around this historical event," said Emily Ruffing, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania's public relations and marketing coordinator. "Hands-on experiences like this, where girls can expand their interest in STEM studies and potential careers, is one of the many life-changing benefits of Girl Scouting."