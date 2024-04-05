Eclipse inspires big day in Greensburg

Apr. 5—GREENSBURG — The city of Greensburg and Visit Greensburg Decatur County are co-hosting an eclipse viewing event at Pirate Park near Greensburg Community High School on the city's east side starting Sunday, April 7, and continuing Monday, April 8.

This event will feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden and assorted family activities. A schedule of events and other relevant information follows.

Sunday, April 7

Noon: Food trucks and beer garden start serving.

Noon: Carrie'd Away (Carrie Underwood Tribute Band) starts playing.

2 p.m.: HiFi Honey takes to the stage.

3:30 p.m.: Soul Pocket begins their show.

5 p.m.: Food trucks and beer garden close.

6 p.m.: Pirate Park closes.

Monday, April 8

11 a.m.: Food trucks, beer garden and family activities open.

11:30 a.m.: Classic Rock Experience is the featured musical entertainment.

1:30 p.m.: Enjoy the Nuttin' Fancy band.

3:06 p.m.: Totality occurs as the moon blocks out the sun.

5 p.m.: Tree City Total Solar Eclipse event ends.

6 p.m.: Pirate Park closes.

Other events

Pirate Park isn't the only place where eclipse-related activities are taking place, there will also be plenty to see and do at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1645 W. Park Road, Greensburg.

For $5 per carload on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, and $10 per carload on Monday, April 8, visitors to the fairgrounds will find music, a DJ, various vendors and assorted food trucks.

Family-friendly activities are scheduled throughout the weekend, and the site will make available a large eclipse viewing area as well as VIP parking.

Onsite camping for RVs and primitive tent camping will be available which includes electric hook-up for RVs and campers. Check-in starts Friday, April 5 and check-out is by 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9.

To reserve a camping spot or lock-in your VIP parking, and/or to purchase eclipse viewing glasses, contact Kim at 812-593-2917.

North Park in Greensburg is also hosting eclipse-related activities.

The 2024 Solar Eclipse Watch Party at North Park, 1200 N. Park Street, is being presented by the Decatur County PRIDE Alliance from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Visitors may enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks for a free-will offering. Eclipse viewer glasses will be available for $2 per pair to the first 50 people.

Related info

The eclipse begins at 1:50 p.m. local time. As noted above, totality begins at 3:06 p.m. with a duration of 3 minutes and 31 seconds. Be sure to have proper eclipse viewing eye wear!

Visitors are encouraged to bring cash to the Pirate Park activities due to the strain of services on the network. There is no onsite camping available, and no outside vendors. The city of Greensburg is not soliciting vendors.

Parking is available at Greensburg Community High School, 1000 Central Avenue, Greensburg. Visitors are asked to follow on-site directions and traffic patterns.

Due to the amount of outside visitors estimated by Indiana Homeland Security that will be coming to Greensburg to watch the eclipse, please keep the following in mind:

E. Central Avenue from Big Blue Avenue to NE 80 will be closed to public traffic from noon Sunday, April 7, to midnight Tuesday, April 9, or until traffic gridlock clears.

E. Montgomery Road will become one-way traffic from Davidson Street to Lincoln Street from 6 a.m. Monday, April 8, to midnight Tuesday, April 9.

Park Road will see a change in direction the day of the eclipse. In an effort to ease traffic leaving the Decatur County Fairgrounds following the eclipse, and to prevent an onslaught of traffic through the downtown area, beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, traffic on Park Road will be one-way only going west. All traffic from the fairgrounds will need to leave the area via the CR 200 W. / Main Street / SR 3 bypass corridor.

Greensburg trash service and Rumpke recycling service will be suspended Monday, April 8. Double pick-up will occur on Tuesday, April 9.

City offices and buildings will be closed on Monday, April 8, to provide staffing support to public safety, emergency services and more.

If residents want to attend eclipse events, they are encouraged to use alternate modes of transportation (walk, bike, golf carts, UTVs) due to increased traffic.

Visitors who follow the eclipse all over the country will park wherever they can to view the eclipse. If you wish to prevent people from camping or parking on your property, property owners have the right to block access to their property (front and back yards, driveways).

Do not call 911 unless you are dealing with an emergency situation.

For all general inquiries and questions about the event, traffic conditions, etc., call (844) 260-1230, and be sure to sign up for CodeRed for emergency notifications by texting DECATUR CO to 99411.