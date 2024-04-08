These eclipse glasses were recalled at the last minute, Illinois Department of Public Health warns

The Illinois Department of Public Health has warned of a last-minute recall of eclipse glasses.

The glasses potentially do not meet ISO safety standards for gazing directly at the sun.

The glasses were sold at several Southern Illinois retailers, and are available on Amazon.

Eclipse spectators, take heed: The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a recall alert Monday for a pair of eclipse glasses that were sold on Amazon and several Southern Illinois retailers.

On Amazon, the glasses are listed as "Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 — CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs)," according to the department's notice.

They're also listed as a #1 bestseller on Amazon and were still available Monday afternoon as the eclipse began.

But the glasses potentially do not meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard — a designation by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for glasses that make them safe to directly gaze at the sun with, according to CBS News.

In addition to Amazon, the glasses were sold at a handful of local retailers — several of which have posted notices on social media, per CBS.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Customers are notified by Amazon if a product they've purchased has been recalled.

"When we learn of a recall, we stop all impacted product offerings and hold any related stock in our Fulfillment Centers," the company says on its site. "We also contact customers that bought such products and sellers that may have offered such products, to tell them about the recall."

Read the original article on Business Insider