Some eclipse glasses sold in Illinois have been recalled. Here's what to know

Double check your eclipse glasses before staring at the sun today. Some glasses sold in Illinois have been recalled due to ineffectiveness at protecting eyes from the sun.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to check their glasses and make sure they are not among those that have been recalled.

Recalled glasses were sold on Amazon as "Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs)."

They were also sold at the following southern Illinois retailers:

Farm Fresh Market, Breese, Illinois

Highland Tru Buy, Highland, Illinois

Perry County Marketplace, Pinckneyville, Illinois

Sinclair Foods, Jerseyville, Illinois

Steelville Marketplace, Steelville, Illinois

Big John Grocery, Metropolis, Illinois

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Eclipse 2024 glasses sold in Illinois recalled and unsafe