Eclipse glasses for Monday
Eclipse glasses for Monday
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
They'll soothe rough skin, no pricey pedicure required, fans rave: 'Didn’t think I would be so blown away by the results.'
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
The precipitous fall of Trump Media, Truth Social's parent company, following a regulatory filing illustrates a cardinal rule in markets.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
It's 'like liquid gold' when you're on the road during spring downpours, one of many fans says.
Full Glass Wine, a brand acquisition management startup that specializes in acquiring wine marketplaces, has raised a $14 million Series A round to continue acquiring DTC (direct-to-consumer) wine marketplaces, aiming to lead the DTC wine market. Full Glass Wine recently acquired Bright Cellars, a subscription-based wine service provider in Wisconsin, for an undisclosed price. Previous acquisitions include Winc, a DTC wine platform that offers personalized recommendations and a subscription service, in June 2023; and Wine Insiders, a marketplace that curates a selection of high-quality wines from around the world at accessible prices, in October 2023.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
Seven open source foundations are coming together to create common specifications and standards for Europe's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), regulation adopted by the European Parliament last month. The Apache Software Foundation, Blender Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, OpenSSL Software Foundation, PHP Foundation, Python Software Foundation, and Rust Foundation revealed their intentions to pool their collective resources and connect the dots between existing security best practices in open source software development -- and ensure that the much-maligned software supply chain is up to the task when the new legislation comes into force in three years.
It may be April Fools' Day, but these deals are no joke: We spotted a $25 Sam's Club membership and fan-favorite pillows for over 75% off.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
The surging Treasury yields raised the alarm for investors that rates may stay higher for longer. But the reasons why actually show the economy and stock market coming from a place of strength.
Seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday. Here's why it matters and what comes next.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.