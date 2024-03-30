Eclipse events to make for a busy after-Easter week in Greenville

Mar. 30—Not long after the dust settles after Greenville residents' Easter celebrations, the City's many eclipse-related activities will begin, leading up to the actual total solar eclipse next Monday, for which Greenville is well within the path of totality.

The concerts, eclipse watch parties and other events include:

Wednesday

—E3:Eclipse Education Expo, a community event that will include several exhibits and interactive displays provided by partners that include the Perot Museum, Frontiers of Flight Museum, Exos Aerospace, as well as GHS' own solar car and robotics teams — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Greenville High School.

Friday

—Christian music performed by Colton Dixon and Jordan Feliz, as part of their "Love & Light Tour" — 7 p.m. at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtimeatthegma.com.

—Free movie, "Space Cowboys" at the Texan Theater — noon.

Saturday

—Grand opening of the 2024 season at the Greenville Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to farmers market vendors, the event will include a DJ and food trucks. The event is free to attend.

—Space Day, where kids can make shoebox eclipse viewers and more — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum. The cost is $7 per child.

—Free showings at the Texas Theater — The opera, "Dr. Atomic" at 11 a.m. and the film, "Apollo 11" at 7 p.m.

—Storytelling for kids by Ramblin' Rita — 1 p.m. at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library. The event is free to attend.

—The late Merle Haggard's sons Ben and Noel Haggard will headline a country concert that opens with Brennen Leigh and Kelly Willis — 7:30 p.m. at the GMA. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtimeatthegma.com.

Sunday, April 7

—The "Total Eclipse of the Hearts" all-day music festival will be headlined by country recording artist Sara Evans, 90s alternative rock band Gin Blossoms, and R&B/pop balladeers All-4-One; who will be supported by Shayne Porter, Jordan Rainer, Brad Davis Trio, The Rocket Summer and Kylie Morgan — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Greenville SportsPark. The event is free to attend.

—Free movie, "Apollo 13" at the Texas Theater — noon

—The Perot Science Museum interactive mobile truck — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church. The event is free to attend.

—Eclipse tailgate/RV/lawn chair watch party — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Longhorn Arena and Event Center. Will include cornhole and axe throwing contests, as well as food trucks. Prices will vary. Call (903) 287-9507 for more details.

—Eclipse viewing area and free parking at Christ Community Church. Free breakfast burritos will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and free hot dogs will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free eclipse glasses will also be available. The church will, however, be accepting donations to its Argentina mission trip.

—Eclipse viewing area at Highland Terrace Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking spots will cost $10. Hot dogs and drinks will also be fore sale.

—The "Total Eclipse of the Hearts" eclipse watch party will include a DJ, food trucks and vendors — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SportsPark. Free eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last. The event is free to attend.

—Eclipse viewing and parking at the Elk's Lodge. Parking is free with the purchase of a $20 commemorative t-shirt. Seven RV camping spots will also be available Friday through Sunday night for $40 per night.

—Eclipse watch party — noon to 3 p.m. at Harrison Public Library. Free eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last. The event is free to attend.

—Eclipse viewing and parking area at St. Pauls Episcopal Church.

Special Eclipse Deals and Offers from Local Businesses

—Kadee Christmas Tree Farm special camping experience — $100 per night with two-night minimum (tent camping only). A food truck will serve breakfast and lunch daily. For more details, call (903) 413-3811.

—Cheesebrough & Campbell Specialty Chocolates will be selling a eclipse-themed Belgian chocolates.

—Lenore Cole is selling eclipse smartphone camera filters, eclipse viewing glasses, and eclipse-themed stainless steel tumblers.

—Shogun restaurant will be offering special eclipse-themed menu items and drink specials. Eclipse viewing glasses will also be on sale.

—Greenville Floral & Gifts will be selling special eclipse-themed bouquets and eclipse t-shirts.

—Fit City Nutrition will be selling an eclipse tea. Those who purchase the tea will also receive complementary eclips viewing glasses.

—Vintage & Lace is selling eclipse-themed home décor and t-shirts.

—The Coin Shop will be selling commemorative total solar eclipse-themed wooden nickels and other eclipse tokens.

—Rebel Mary's has a variety of eclipse-themed clothing items for sale.