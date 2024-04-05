Eclipse coming Monday, but Washington weather unlikely to cooperate

Mary Earl of Silverdale was in Idaho Friday morning, fueling up on coffee before hopping on I-15 for hours behind the wheel. By Sunday she expects to be in Austin, Texas, for a reunion with two high school friends timed so that the trio can take in the spring event capturing the attention of a swath of the United States: Monday's solar eclipse.

"It's been on my bucket list since I missed the one in 2017," Earl said, mentioning the year Kitsap residents watched the mid-day sky darkened by an eclipse of about 90% totality.

Those in the Pacific Northwest won't come close to that view in 2024 -- part of the reason viewers like Earl hit the road, as the 115-mile-wide path of totality stretches from Texas to Maine, the last total eclipse that will be visible in North American until 2044. In Bremerton only about a 20% totality is anticipated, at 11:28 a.m. April 8. And the weather may not cooperate either for those hoping to use eclipse glasses or other solar-viewing tools.

Mostly cloudy skies, with 70 to 80% cloud cover are anticipated during the eclipse window from 10:38 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. in Bremerton, according to Trent Davis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Seattle office.

"It might not be the best viewing conditions at that time," Davis said, though noted any chance of rain Monday is forecast for the afternoon, so at minimum the viewing window should be dry.

The Pacific Planetarium in Bremerton will host an event at the Harborside Fountain Park, with glasses and other equipment to help residents safely view the eclipse. Though the eclipse in Bremerton will only reach 19.6% totality, it is still unsafe to look at without proper eye protection.

Earl, who also writes a column on wine for the Kitsap Sun, will be hoping the clouds clear in Texas as well. On Friday the forecast in Austin was calling for cloud cover for the noon to 3 p.m. eclipse window, including a total eclipse for about 3 minutes at 1:35 p.m. Central Time. She's still potentially headed toward a better viewing spot, weather-wise, than a friend who flew out to Vermont -- where two feet of snow dumped on Thursday.

And, Earl admits she was reminded of, the company you keep is the important part of her road trip to take part in a national event.

"You're going to see your friends," Earl said. "And if you see the eclipse, that's a bonus."

