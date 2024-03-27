Eclipse 2024: When and how you can see the partial solar eclipse in Oregon

Oregon will see its second solar eclipse in under five months this April. Here's everything you need to know.

On April 8, the United States will experience a total solar eclipse, with the entire mainland seeing at least partial coverage of the sun. The path of totality that will see the sun completely blocked will begin in Southern Texas and travel northwest up to Maine.

Although Oregon is not in the path of totality this year, Oregonians will see about 24% of the sun concealed at the eclipse's peak. This will still be an exciting cosmic event to see, according to University of Oregon astronomy professor Scott Fisher.

"It's gonna look neat," Fisher said. "There's gonna be a big bite taken out of the side of the sun by the moon."

When is the 2024 eclipse?

The entire partial eclipse from start to finish will be about three hours in Oregon. The moon will begin covering the sun at about 10:30 a.m. and move away at about 12:15 p.m.

Viewers in Eugene will see a peak of 24% coverage at 11:23 a.m. In Salem, the peak will be at 11:24 a.m. Across all of Oregon, the peak will range from around 11:20 to 11:30 a.m.

Weather permitting, the sun will be high in the sky at the time of the eclipse, however, cloud coverage could affect the viewing experience. According to the National Weather Service, both the Eugene and Salem areas are usually overcast 50% of the time in April and only clear about 10% of the time.

How rare are eclipses?

It may seem like eclipses are a common occurrence after the annular eclipse from October 2023 and the last total solar eclipse in Oregon in August 2017.

However, Fisher said total and annular eclipses are rare, with total eclipses being slightly more uncommon. On average, there is one total and one annular solar eclipse every year on Earth, but those are statistically more likely to occur over the ocean.

Fisher said even though Oregon will only experience a partial eclipse, he highly encouraged residents to view it.

"It's just so rare that we get to see the sun with that bite taken out of it," Fisher said. "We're not going to get any of the spectacular effects as if we were in the path of totality. But it's still worth it there to look and see."

On average, if a location gets a total solar eclipse, it will be an average of 200 to 300 years before that same location will be in the path of totality again, but there are always exceptions, according to Fisher.

"Right now, there's a place in the United States, Carbondale, Illinois, that was in totality for 2017, and also (will be) in totality coming up on April 8," Fisher said. "Sometimes you get lucky, and you've only got a few years between them. But then other times, of course, it might be hundreds and hundreds of years."

The next solar eclipse expected to cross the U.S. won't be until 2044, with Oregon seeing a partial eclipse. The next time Oregon will be in the path of totality will be 2045.

How to stay safe during the eclipse

Do not look at the eclipse with your bare eyes. During the 2017 eclipse, glasses could be removed for the few minutes the sun was completely covered. However, there will be no point during this partial eclipse that you will be able to look at the sun without proper eye protection.

Looking at an eclipse without the proper eyewear can cause serious eye damage. Fisher said normal sunglasses will not be effective.

If you didn't keep your eclipse glasses from the October eclipse, you can purchase eclipse glasses at the Eugene Science Center for $2 or search online.

For those willing to try their hand at making their own gadget at home, there are ways to make your own eclipse-viewing materials out of a shoebox, aluminum foil and some patience. Visit eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety for tips and tutorials.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 2024 solar eclipse: When and how to watch in Oregon