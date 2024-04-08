Eclipse 2024: Live updates from Nashville on solar eclipse, science behind it

A solar eclipse will wash the sky in a dusky haze today as Tennesseans catch a glimpse of the celestial phenomenon.

While the state isn't in the path of totality like it was in 2017, it will be pretty near the full event.

Beginning in Texas at 1:27 p.m., the eclipse will reach its peak in Nashville and Middle Tennessee around 2 p.m. before it ends in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT.

Follow along for live updates as Tennesseans celebrate the eclipse.

What happens during a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and sun, interrupting the light.

Those in the path of totality will experience a complete blocking of the light while those outside of the path, like in Nashville, will only experience a partial blocking.

Can you look at the eclipse?

Do not look directly at the sun.

Instead, slide on those eclipse glasses or fashion a pinhole projector to safely view the event.

Looking without a special device can cause permantent damage to the retinas and even cause blindness. It can also damage your phone.

Taking pictures of the eclipse on a smart phone can be tricky, and damaging if pointed directly at the sun. You'll need a filter for that phone as well.

When is the next solar eclipse after Monday?

After the eclipse Monday, it'll be a long wait for the next one.

According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. will be in August 2044.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Solar eclipse updates: Nashville to see partial, near-full eclipse