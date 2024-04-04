Eclipse 2024: 'Favorable' viewing conditions expected in Burlington VT area on April 8

In contrast to initial predictions, Burlington’s latest forecast for the eclipse is looking bright.

With just a few days to go before the moon darkens the sun, local meteorologists anticipate mostly clear and sunny skies on April 8 – “favorable” weather for viewing the eclipse, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in South Burlington.

As of the morning of April 4, NWS Burlington estimates that clouds will only cover 18% to 25% of Burlington’s skies during the entirety of the eclipse (2:14 to 4:37 p.m.), and roughly 20% to 22% during totality (3:26 to 3:29 p.m.).

NWS Burlington also anticipates “lovely” temperatures on Monday, with a high of nearly 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures should stay in the low 50s through eclipse-viewing hours. The probability of any kind of precipitation throughout the day, let alone during the eclipse, is extremely low.

"Total Eclipse" by artist Mike Konrad, part of the "Phased" exhibition at The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery in Burlington.

While NWS Burlington is “cautiously optimistic” about the weather during the eclipse, meteorologists are continuing to “monitor high clouds set to arrive later in the day,” according to a recent area forecast discussion post. However, NWS Burlington added “there is not too much concern at this time” that the extra clouds will interfere with people’s eclipse-viewing experience.

The latest forecast is a welcome divergence from earlier predictions, which painted a much cloudier picture. Historical trends show that April is Vermont’s cloudiest month, with an average day experiencing mostly overcast weather (meaning clouds cover the sky 60% to 80% of the time). In fact, last week, NWS Burlington predicted that Burlington would only see mostly clear skies (20% or less cloud coverage) for only 10% to 20% of the time.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington, Vermont, eclipse weather: mostly clear, sunny skies