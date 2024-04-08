Eclipse 2024: Will cloudy skies threaten Delaware's viewing? Here's the forecast

Later today, the moon will move between Earth and the sun, causing the sun's usual circular shape to transform into a crescent and temporarily plunge parts of our planet into darkness during broad daylight. Lasting just a few minutes, the eclipse promises to be a remarkable sight, but some may be worried that April showers and cloudy skies will ruin the experience.

Here's the latest weather update for Monday, April 8, and what to expect in the sky during Delaware's view of the celestial phenomenon.

Will you be able to see the eclipse in Delaware?

The partial eclipse will be visible in Delaware from 2:07 p.m. to 4:34 p.m. At this time, the National Weather Services predicts most of the state will be under mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60s. While skies are expected to be mostly clear, there will be varying degrees of cloud cover locally.

[4/7/2024]



Updated Key Messages for tomorrow's total solar eclipse and cloud cover forecast are available. High clouds spanning across parts of the totality path are likely, but may not completely obscure the eclipse. For local forecasts visit https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI. pic.twitter.com/d4JgEXorsF — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 7, 2024

Generally, sky cover across the state will be at 36% and visibility is 10 miles. Specifically, Wilmington should see 40% sky cover, while Dover is expected to have 36% and Georgetown will see 27%. Sky cover refers to the portion of the sky covered by thick clouds.

VISIT OUR LIVE BLOG: A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday April 8. Here is the latest info

Solar eclipse totality map

You can use this map to see the areas where the eclipse will be visible and the extent to which the sun will be blocked by the moon. Dark red dots along the path of totality represent areas that will experience a total solar eclipse and orange areas will see the moon partially cover the sun. Zoom in on the map and click a dot for details about local cloud conditions and the timing of the eclipse at this location.

You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eclipse 2024: Latest Delaware weather forecast during viewing