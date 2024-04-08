Eclipse 2024: Bay Area watch parties gear up for partial viewing
Sold-out eclipse viewing parties at several locations around the Bay Area offered livestreams of the total eclipse from other parts of the country.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
To find out all the details of watching and recording the total solar eclipse on April 8, read on.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the eclipse, Israel’s troop withdrawal and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
