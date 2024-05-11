Eckler selected as top 20 teacher

May 11—Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas awarded $5,000 to Ada High School Teacher Chris Eckler for being one of the Top 20 Teachers of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Eckler was selected from more than 950 nominations for his outstanding work in developing STEM labs, positive attitude and initiative. He teaches 10th- 12th grade STEM.

"Mr. Eckler goes above his job description and has helped me find scholarship opportunities, college programs, and out-of-class training even though he doesn't have to," said Isabella King. "He is a hard worker and takes on roles both in school and in the community. He has been a great influence on me and I have a lot of respect and appreciation for all that he does for me and my classmates. I know that I would not be where I am today without Mr. Eckler's help and I can't think of any other high school teacher more deserving than him."

Ada High School will also receive $5,000 for science and math supplies. Eckler was given an on-the-field check presentation at the OU baseball game in Norman on April 28th.

"The people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas are passionate about recognizing teachers for their efforts in creating the next generation of leaders," said Oklahoma Energy Resources Board Executive Director Mindy Stitt. "It is a joy to recognize some of our state's exemplary educators."