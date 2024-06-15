ECISD STAAR results mixed

Jun. 14—The Texas Education Agency on Friday released STAAR test results for grades 3 through eight and the results were mixed for Ector County ISD.

ECISD lags the state in most areas.

Some results were much the same as last year, in math for example, but others were down from last year such as in fifth grade science.

The details can be confusing but ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins has said in the accountability system, approaches is the passing mark. In other words, approaches means passed and anything below is failing.

Third grade spring 2024 math results show 64 percent passed and 36 percent failed.

For spring 2023 math, 65 percent of third graders passed and 35 percent failed.

At the state level, 68 percent of third graders passed math in 2024, compared to 72 percent in spring 2023.

In fourth grade, 64 percent of ECISD students passed math and 36 percent failed in 2024.

In 2023, 66 percent of ECISD fourth graders passed math and 34 percent failed.

At the state level, 67 percent of fourth graders passed math in spring 2024 and 69 percent in spring 2023.

In 2024, 71 percent of ECISD fifth graders passed math and 29 percent failed.

In 2023, 77 percent of fifth graders passed math and 23 percent failed.

At the state level, it was 75 percent of fifth graders in 2023 and 79 in 2024.

In 2024 in ECISD, 65 percent of sixth graders passed math and 35 percent failed.

In 2023 in ECISD, 71 percent of sixth graders passed math and 29 percent failed.

At the state level, 69 percent of sixth graders passed math in spring 2024 compared to 79 percent in spring 2023.

In 2024 in ECISD, 52 percent of seventh graders passed math and 48 percent failed.

In 2023 in ECISD, 56 percent of seventh graders passed math and 44 percent failed.

At the state level in seventh grade math, 53 percent passed in spring 2024 compared to 61 percent in spring 2023.

In eighth grade math in ECISD for spring 2024, 61 percent passed and 39 percent failed.

In eighth grade math in ECISD for spring 2023, 64 percent passed and 36 percent failed.

At the state level in eighth grade, 70 percent passed math in spring 2024 compared to 74 percent in spring 2023.

In third grade reading language arts for spring 2024, 68 percent passed and 32 percent did not.

When students took the third grade reading language arts test in 2023, 68 percent passed and 32 percent did not.

At the state level, 72 percent of third graders passed in 2024 compared to 75 percent in 2023.

In 2024, 75 percent of fourth graders passed reading language arts and 25 percent failed.

In fourth grade reading language arts in ECISD in 2023, 72 percent passed and 28 percent failed.

At the state level, 79 percent passed reading language arts in 2024 and 76 percent passed in 2023.

In 2024, 72 percent of fifth graders in ECISD passed reading language arts and 28 percent failed.

In 2023, 74 percent of ECISD fifth graders passed reading language arts and 26 failed.

At the state level, 78 percent of fifth graders passed reading language arts in 2024 and 80 percent passed in 2023.

In sixth grade reading language arts in ECISD, 65 percent passed in 2024 and 35 percent failed.

In sixth grade reading language arts in ECISD for 2023, 68 percent passed and 32 percent failed.

At the state level, 75 percent passed in 2024 and 75 percent passed in 2023.

In seventh grade reading language arts in 2024 in ECISD, 62 percent passed and 38 percent failed.

In seventh grade reading language arts in 2023 in ECISD, 65 percent passed and 35 percent failed.

At the state level, 72 percent of seventh graders passed reading language arts in spring 2024 compared to 77 percent in spring 2023.

In eighth grade reading language arts in spring 2024 for ECISD, 69 percent passed and 31 percent failed.

In 2023 in ECISD, 75 percent of eighth graders passed reading language arts and 25 percent failed.

At the state level, 79 percent of eighth graders passed reading language arts in spring 2024 compared to 82 percent in spring 2023.

In fifth grade science in ECISD for spring 2024, 42 percent passed and 58 percent failed.

In fifth grade science for 2023 in ECISD, 55 percent passed and 45 failed.

At the state level in fifth grade science, 56 percent passed science in spring 2024 compared to 63 percent in 2023.

In eighth grade science in 2024 in ECISD, 57 percent passed and 43 failed.

In 2023 in eighth grade science at ECISD, 63 percent passed and 37 percent failed.

At the state level, 68 percent passed eighth grade science in spring 2024 compared to 72 percent in spring 2023.

In eighth grade social studies in ECISD, 67 percent failed and 33 percent passed in spring 2024.

For spring 2023 in eighth grade social studies at ECISD, 61 percent failed and 39 percent passed.

At the state level in eighth grade social studies, 57 percent passed in spring 2024 compared to 60 percent in spring 2023.

According to TEA, this year's results show that reading language arts proficiency for students varied across grades. While some grades demonstrated improvement, others saw slight declines. Grades 3, 5 and 8 experienced a decrease, each dropping by 2%.

The percentage of students meeting grade level in grades 4 and 6 rose by 3 and 4 percentage points, respectively. The percentage of students who scored on grade level in social studies held steady, mirroring results from 2023.

The 2024 results show declining mathematics and science performance across all tested grade levels. The decrease in math proficiency is indicative of the significant challenges that persist for students in this subject area following the COVID-19 pandemic. Student performance in math has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, making it clear that recovery will require a sustained effort to improve student outcomes, the release said.

Parents and families can view their child's individual STAAR EOC results by visiting their school district's family portal or TexasAssessment.gov using the unique access code provided by their child's school.

STAAR aggregate level data by state, region, district, or campus is available to view and download on the Texas Assessment Research Portal.