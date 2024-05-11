ECISD recognizes educators with Teacher Incentive Allotments

May 10—Teachers throughout Ector County ISD were recognized and rewarded for their hard work Friday with a little something extra for their pockets — checks from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.

The Teacher Incentive Allotment was created by the Texas Legislature in 2019, as part of House Bill 3, to provide a realistic pathway for top teachers to earn six-figure salaries and help attract and retain highly effective teachers at traditional hard-to-staff schools. It is state funded, Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins said.

This year, ECISD awarded $3.1 million to 353 teachers with the largest check — $21,219.30 — going to Goliad Elementary second-grade teacher Audrey Carrasco. Students, administrators, teachers, and in some cases family, turned out to celebrate the teachers, cheering as loudly as possible and throwing confetti.

This is Carrasco's 18th year of teaching and her second year to get a Teacher Incentive Allotment.

Seeing her students' growth makes her heart happy.

To get to this level, Carrasco said she consistently maintains high expectations for herself and her students.

"That's the key," Carrasco said.

This year, Goliad had students with severe learning gaps in reading.

"So really identifying early on exactly where there are gaps and where I needed to start at for a foundation and then continuously challenge them, motivating them and encouraging them to be their best and try hard for themselves and for me, and for us to do it together as a family," Carrasco said.

Getting these awards every year means that she and her fellow teachers are appreciated, "which is what we should be because we help motivate kids."

She wants to encourage students to be lifelong learners that enjoy school.

Burleson Elementary fourth-grade math and science teacher Diana Richardson has been teaching for 33 years. She was awarded a $20,349 check as part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment. This is her second TIA.

When Superintendent Scott Muri turned the check around and showed Richardson the amount, she said she thought it would be less than she got.

"I'm going to save and I'm going to spend a little and enjoy," Richardson said of the check.

Getting the award lets her and her colleagues know that the work they and the children do pays off.

"I teach because I love children and I want to see my future doctors, lawyers and teachers. I have students that I'm seeing now that are in classrooms teaching ... so that's rewarding all by itself," Richardson said.

Third-grade bilingual teacher Nancy Villanueva said she has been teaching for 31 years and this is her seventh year at Burleson and her third TIA.

"It's really cool, but the best part is that they're so excited," Villanueva said of the students letting their excitement be known.

Getting students to believe that mistakes can be fixed and making a mistake just means you need to learn and practice is key.

"When they make that connection, they start growing. It's getting them to learn the connection between practice makes growth," Villanueva said.

At Ross Elementary School, Muri said four and a half years ago, the school was not the place it should have been. But a special group of teachers and administrators started working there and created a change.

"And today in 2024, Ross Elementary School is an absolutely amazing place ... you guys are incredibly lucky to be students at this school," Muri said.

The campus was selected as one where they could invite friends and family to celebrate the teachers.

"This school has made monumental, Herculean improvements over the last four years. It's because of the teachers and the leaders. They are the reasons that this place has changed and it is a great place for kids today," Muri added.

Valarie Shreves at Ross received $17,034. She has been teaching for 21 years. She is currently teaching fifth grade and this is her first award.

Her first year at Ross was virtual, so that was tough. As a multi-classroom leader she worked hard to help teachers on her team reach TIA. This is her first year to get a big check.

"This year it was great that it's finally my turn. At Ross it's a really great campus that we all truly are a team and support each other in all endeavors. Actually this award for me is actually an award for every single teacher in this building, every single administrator. Even our custodians, they come in and laugh with kids, so it's the entire building being celebrated," Shreves said.

Shreves said she's in the profession because of the kids.

"They're my why," Shreves said.

Teaching is not a profession that people go into because of the pay, so it's nice that teachers are rewarded for the time they put in.

Students earn days in May that when they are done with everything else they get to have some fun. Some of the money will be put back into the classroom for that purpose.

"Getting that monetary value also helps add value to our careers, because this is a career. ... This is something that we want to promote their growth while we promote our own growth and this program allows us to do that," Shreves said.

Last year, 258 teachers were awarded a total of $2.4 million. The 353 teachers this year represent 40 schools. Awards ranged from $3,462 to $21,219.

A full list of teachers can be found at https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=51&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=28377&PageID=1