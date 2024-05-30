ECISD graduates large number of students

May 29—The end of the school year has come and graduation season is now over.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri shared some statistics during his media call Wednesday.

There were six graduations this year with six different high schools — Odessa and Permian high school being the largest and four smaller ones.

"Almost 1,900 students graduated from those six high schools this year; one of the largest numbers we've seen," Muri said.

He added that 725 of those seniors earned an industry-based certification as a part of the district's career and technical education program.

"And in partnership with Odessa College, many of our students complete successfully a career and technical education pathway during their high school career. If they successfully complete that pathway, they earned a certificate, so we set a record this year (with) 725 students, which is over 100 more than we had last year," Muri said.

In addition, the district had 199 students earn an associate degree before they earned their high school diploma.

"About two weeks ago, Dr. Greg Williams (president) at Odessa College was able to shake the hands of these students and put an associate degree in their hands. Then last week, we were able to (award) a high school diploma, so congratulations to the 199 seniors that not only earned a high school diploma but also that associate degree from Odessa College," Muri said.

Graduates will be heading all over Texas, the nation and world for their post secondary journey.

Many students will head into the various branches of the military and to colleges and universities such as Stanford and Dartmouth.

There is one student heading to University College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland.

"We're very proud of the choices and opportunities that an education in ECISD provides for students and also the choices that they make to continue their post secondary education," Muri said.

Although the school year has ended, it does not mean learning has stopped. The ECISD Curriculum and Instruction Department is putting on the Ignite Your Light with the Power of Literacy conference at Odessa College through May 30. The conference began May 29.

About 250 teachers will attend both days.

"We brought in speakers from across the state of Texas, as well as throughout the nation to provide high- quality professional learning opportunities for ECISD teachers ... This is an opportunity in which our teachers certainly don't have to be at work, but they choose to invest in their own learning so they can continue to provide outstanding experiences for our students, so thank you to the over 500 teachers that we'll see over the next couple of days as a part of our summer literacy conference," Muri said.

Students also will be heading back to school for summer learning, which begins June 3.

"Starting next week, summer learning will begin. We'll see almost 6,000 students in ECISD from pre-K all the way through 12th grade. If we have students and families that are interested in learning more about summer learning, we encourage you to contact your local school, principal, or a member of that school team (who) will be able to provide information for you for summer learning and then give you a chance to register," Muri said.