EBT skimming thefts surge in Monroe County: How to replace your stolen benefits

Rochester-area Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) users should be aware of a rise in EBT benefits theft throughout Monroe County.

Around 350 skimming incidents have been reported so far in June, according to the Monroe County Department of Social Services, which have resulted in accounts being compromised and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance (TA) benefits being stolen.

"Monroe County is committed to addressing these thefts and acknowledges their disruptive impact on people's lives," a press release from the county said Wednesday. "To expedite the replacement of funds, the department has prioritized benefit replacement applications."

Additional resources are being allocated by the county's Department of Social Services staff to expedite as many refunded benefits as possible and the Department of Human Services is assisting those affected with alternate means of receiving food while they wait for their benefits to be restored.

Here's what to know.

If my information is stolen, what is it used for?

Card skimming directly copies your card and personal identification number (PIN) information using a device known as a skimmer, which is placed on top of a store's card reading machine, the county says. The stolen data is then used to access your EBT account and spend your SNAP and TA cash benefits.

What to do if your benefits have been stolen

Immediately report your card stolen by calling 888-328-6399, by visiting ConnectEBT.com or through the ConnectEBT app.

Can my benefits be replaced?

Yes, your benefits can be replaced. If you need replacement benefits, visit Monroe County Social Services at 691 St. Paul St. or 111 Westfall Rd. to get a replacement EBT card and PIN and to file an application for replacement benefits.

It's recommended to download the benefits replacement form — which can be found at otda.ny.gov/workingfamilies/EBT-scam-alert.asp — and fill it out before you head to social services. If you're unable to do it ahead of time, forms are also available at the social services office.

Including your transaction report showing the unauthorized transactions from ConnectEBT.com or the ConnectEBT app is also helpful.

But keep in mind, incidents involving lost cards, physical theft of cards, voluntarily giving your EBT card or card information to someone or transactions conducted by authorized individuals are not eligible for replacement.

Your benefits can also only be replaced twice per federal fiscal year — Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 — and is limited to the lesser of the amount that was stolen or two times the SNAP and/or TA cash benefits received in the last full month of issuance before the benefits were stolen, according to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

How to protect your benefits

Monroe County says all cardholders should take these steps to protect their benefits:

Immediately change your PIN and remember to change it frequently

Protect your EBT card and PIN information

Monitor your EBT account regularly to watch for unauthorized transactions

How to spot a card skimmer

Skimming can happen anywhere a person uses their EBT card, including at an ATM, according to the New York State Office for the Aging.

The skimmers are designed to look like the card reading machine they fit over and are typically difficult to spot. Here are some signs the Office for the Aging says to look out for:

Some skimmers block the LED indicator lights or illuminated backlit keypad numbers or partially cover the stylus/pen trays.

The faceplate may be loose, appear ill-fitting or be easily dislodged from the body of the machine.

The faceplate may be discolored, texturally mismatched or otherwise appear different than the body of the card reading machine.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

