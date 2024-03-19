EBRSO: Reported shooting near Skate Galaxy leaves at least two injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a reported shooting that happened in Baton Rouge Monday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 6:30 p.m., deputies were responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Skate Galaxy on Jefferson Highway. During an investigation, deputies learned that two vehicles with passengers were in the parking lot before firing shots at each other.

Reports show that some individuals fled the scene on foot. One victim was found headed towards a nearby gas station with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said that the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies believe at least one other victim had non-life-threatening injuries and fled the scene as well. That victim was found at a nearby hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is working to find all individuals involved in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

