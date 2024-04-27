EBRSO investigating shooting that hurt one person early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that happened early Saturday, April 27.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, the public information officer for EBRSO, said deputies responded to a call about shots fired around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they were told the victim had left the scene.

EMS confirmed that one person with injuries was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

More information about the victim, the shooter or the cause of the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story, and more details will be shared when they are available. Follow brproud.com for more updates.

