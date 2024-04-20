EB Interstate 70 closed near Glenwood Springs after semi loses trailer in crash

DENVER (KDVR) — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed Saturday evening after a trailer was separated from a semi-truck during a crash, prompting a hazmat response.

Garfield County 911 posted on X about the incident just before 5 p.m. and said the closure was impacting traffic on the eastbound side between mile points 116 and 124.

The closure may have extended to mile point 114, according to COtrip, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s online road condition map.

Colorado State Patrol told FOX31 that only the truck was involved, and said the trailer had separated from the truck during a crash.

The crash resulted in a diesel spill, which CSP said prompted the closure of eastbound I-70. Hazmat crews were on the scene.

Traffic was visibly backed up on CDOT cameras.

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed Saturday evening after a trailer was separated from a semi-truck, prompting a hazmat response. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

CDOT said drivers should expect delays in the area.

