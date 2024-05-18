EB I-94 closed in Emmett Twp after semi catches fire

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-94 in Emmett Township is closed Saturday morning after a semi-truck caught fire.

Around 7:15 a.m., the Michigan State Police posted on social media that troopers were at eastbound I-94 at mile marker 100 after the semi caught fire.

Both eastbound lanes have been closed. MSP is asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. It’s unknown how long traffic will be impacted.

MPS said that the preliminary investigation shows that the semi was hauling iodine gas and lithium batteries, making this a hazardous material incident.

The case remains under investigation.

