Eau Claire police seek a brisket thief who stole '12 pounds of smoked deliciousness' in middle of night

If you live in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and are planning to make brisket this summer you may want to keep an extra eye on it.

And not just to make sure it cooks to your satisfaction, but to make sure it's all still there.

That's because a brisket thief appears to be on the loose.

An Eau Claire family found that out last week.

While their brisket was smoking in their northside backyard overnight, a thief casually walked in and snatched it.

A home camera caught him in the act.

The man, who was wearing a backpack and didn't do much to hide his identity, removed the cover, and even had a utensil and container ready for the steal. He then stuck his head into the smoker and grabbed the slab.

As the Eau Claire Police Department noted on a Facebook post last Friday, the man was even shown on camera licking his fingers before walking away nonchalantly with "12 pounds of smoked deliciousness."

Eau Claire police posted the video of the heist on its Facebook page.

Contact the police department's non-emergency line at (715) 839-4972 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers here with any information.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Eau Claire police seek man who stole brisket from home overnight