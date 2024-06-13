Eau Claire man charged with abusing girl

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man faces a Class B felony charge after authorities accused him of repeatedly molesting a young girl.

Jeremy Shilts, 43, is charged with a single count of first degree child sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13. While court records show authorities believe there were multiple instances of abuse, only one took place within Eau Claire County.

Online records do not show other cases filed elsewhere, and it is unclear whether law enforcement in other counties are investigating the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told authorities Shilts began abusing her when she was 6 or 7, and the abuse continued until she was at least 14. The initial abuse involved fondling her genitals and breasts, but eventually included being forced to have sexual intercourse.

The girl said Shilts “would try to justify his actions by referencing the Bible,” and that he “has made it very clear that no one is going to believe [her] about these allegations.”

The charge was filed last month, and it is a Class B felony. That’s among the most serious in Wisconsin law, with punishments of up to 60 years in prison. Shilts also faces the possibility of being required to register as a sex offender for the rest of this life.

Shilts made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, and has not yet entered a plea.