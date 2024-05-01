Eatonville lands on national list to advocate and preserve town’s historic legacy

A town known for its rich history, and as a symbol of African American culture and heritage, is hard at work to keep history alive.

Eatonville has been recognized as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“Endangered is definitely not a nice word but it is a word that draws attention,” N.Y. Nathiri, the Executive Director for the Association to Preserve Eatonville, said.

Eatonville is one of the first self-governing all-black municipalities in the United States.

Town leaders told us landing on this national list is actually something to celebrate because it brings notoriety to the town.

“With attention, it brings advocacy,” Eatonville’s Mayor, Angie Gardner, said. “It brings larger support, a larger pool of support. Then you have the resources, not just the money but the minds.”

Even with celebration comes the reality of threats Eatonville faces; like surrounding metropolitan development pressures and historic buildings that need investment and rehabilitation.

Leaders hope being a part of this list changes that.

“So, they can continue to contribute and illustrate the legacy and significance of the town that freedom built,” Melissa Jest, with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said.

They said this recognition also honors they work that is already being done to preserve the town’s legacy.

“Some things I know we are putting into place is land development codes,” Mayor Gardner said. “Stopping the land grab. Being smarter about our comprehensive plan. Getting our administrative business in order.”

Town leaders also hope this helps brings advocacy to land the state’s proposed Black History Museum to Eatonville.

