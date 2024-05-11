Eatonville issues a boil water notice

The Town of Eatonville has issued residents a precautionary boil water notice after a lightning strike at the local water plant caused a significant communication failure.

The Town of Eatonville said the weather plant facilities pumps have been successfully rebooted and are now fully operational.

According to a news release, out of caution, the Town of Eatonville Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice effective immediately.

The preventive measures are to ensure the water meets all safety standards before consumption.

The town said residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, and cleaning until further notice.

For further questions or concerns, contact the Public Works Department at 407-623-8902

