Eaton County's first pot shop drawing crowds, with more recreational dispensaries planned

CHARLOTTE — Eaton County's first recreational marijuana shop has seen strong sales in its first two weeks since opening, according to employees — a boon to local users and, likely, to the city's coffers as well.

Harbor Farmz Provisioning Center, 122 Lansing Road, has seen several thousand customers come through its doors since opening June 10, Assistant General Manager Alyssa Murray said.

"Definitely we've had a, I'd say, positive response from lots of people, from Charlotte, Olivet, Bellevue, they're all coming in," Murray said.

While Lansing and Ingham County had previously embraced recreational marijuana sales and the tax money the once-illegal products brought in, Eaton County until now had remained without a recreational marijuana outlet and the state revenue that means for local communities.

Revenue was collected from 737 licensees among the state's 269 cities, villages and townships that allow marijuana sales during the 2023 fiscal year, the Detroit Free Press reported earlier this year. The $87 million collected was about a 46% increase from the $59.5 million in tax revenue that was collected for the 2022 fiscal year.

Each eligible municipality and county received $59,000 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness within their borders.

Lansing, for instance, has 21 cannabis dispensaries according to the Michigan Cannabis Information Portal. With 24 dispensaries and other microbusinesses, the city received $1.4 million.

Charlotte additionally is charging a $5,000 application fee and $5,000 annual renewal fee for each license issued.

The city is allowing retail, safety facility, transport and processing licenses, but not grow facility, microbusiness, consumption or temporary licenses.

All facilities are limited to three zoning areas — Lansing Road near Interstate 69, Clinton Trail near Meijer, and an area around Lipsey Drive and Packard Highway.

While Harbor Farmz is the first recreational marijuana company to open in Eaton County, others are planning to follow. Hollywood Jacks and High Society Cannabis are expected to locate in Charlotte soon: Both are in varying stages of the application process, according to Charlotte's City Clerk Mary LaRocque.

Charlotte City Council members adopted the recreational cannabis ordinance on Aug. 21, 2023, by a 6-1 vote. At the meeting, 10 members of the public spoke about the proposal, half in favor and half against. The ordinance went into effect in October. It does not place a limit on the number of dispensaries.

Councilman Mike Duweck, who supported the motion to approve the ordinance, said he wasn’t sure about introducing recreational marijuana, but after speaking with community leaders across Michigan, he began to see the benefits of the property redevelopment, tax revenue, and job opportunities.

The Harbor Farmz site previously was a veterinary hospital while Hollywood Jacks is looking at a former Mexican restaurant for its future location.

“In the end, we found that there was really no reason not to move forward," Duweck said.

“Folks who are really in that business they understand how many locations a town should be able to support, so the folks who got in early here I would expect that they’re gonna be in good shape," he said.

Charlotte Councilman Anthony Rodriguez, who cast the opposing vote, said he wasn't confident in the crime statistics, location of the dispensaries, or in his understanding of the industry. Rodriguez said he wouldn't change his vote, but since the opening of Harbor Farmz he has gained a better understanding of the benefits and local appeal.

He added that opposition from community members had lessened since the store opened.

Kathy McCoy, who lives in the city, said she doesn't have a problem with the incoming dispensaries because old properties that would have otherwise been left empty are now repurposed.

"What's the harm?" McCoy said.

Established in 2017, Harbor Farmz opened its first location in Three Rivers in 2022 and, similar to the situation in Charlotte, the company was the first to open a dispensary in that area.

For the Charlotte operation, Harbor Farmz hired local residents. Murray, a 30-year resident of Charlotte, said since Harbor Farmz was the first dispensary to open in Charlotte, making a solid first impression was important.

"It's an experience they're buying into," Murray said of customers.

Floyd Harkness, a customer who uses cannabis for chronic pain, was pleased with the service he received at the new shop.

"They are knowledgeable. I was impressed with their knowledge the other day when I came, so that’s what brought me back," he said.

