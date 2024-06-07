Eaton County will seek new tax revenue to prevent massive deficit, cuts

CHARLOTTE — Eaton County voters could decide in November whether the county can increase the amount of taxes it levies annually by up to 3 mills to maintain services such as public safety as it faces increasing deficits.

“Public safety in Eaton County is at risk,” Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said in a press release. “My deputies are struggling, working countless hours of overtime to fill shifts, and that cannot continue. I am fearful of what would happen to this county should this not pass.”

The county has projected a $1.3 million financial shortfall in FY 2024/25, the Eaton County website says, "which, despite cost-saving measures, will compound to an estimated $23.4 million shortfall within the next two fiscal years.

"This means the County does not have enough revenue to continue to provide the level of services it currently offers for residents. Without additional revenue, the county will be forced to reduce the level of services it provides to address this," the website says.

The site includes a graph that shows expenses have outpaced revenue since 2023-24 and will continue diverging into the future. At the same time, the county's fund balance will be completely spent by the end of 2024-25.

"This is due to a lack of revenue and ever-growing expenses. The county can no longer utilize one-time grant funding and savings to balance the budget, placing services at risk," the website adds.

The county's 2023-24 general fund budget totaled about $47 million. The budget shows the county had about $7 million in its fund balance at the end of 2019-20 and budgeted to have just $4.4 million at the end of 2023-24.

The move for a ballot proposal comes after the county's Advisory Tax Limitation Committee on Thursday recommended levying up to an additional 3 mills in taxes on residents. The Eaton County website says the board will take up the issue June 20 and could decide place the issue on the Nov. 5 ballot at that time.

The county currently can levy up to 5.5 mills each year, said Logan Bailey, the county's communications director, but levies just over 5.2 mills, the result of Headlee Amendment rollbacks, he said.

The committee, formed in May, consisted of representatives from the public, county government, townshipsupervisors and the intermediate school district. They determined the increase "is necessary to maintain county operations," according to a news release from the county.

Without the new funding, officials say cuts will be necessary.

"…Changes may include a reduction in the level of public safety available and a reduction in any non-constitutionally mandated services the county currently provides (e.g., sheriff road patrol)," the website says. "Reductions can include a combination of eliminating vacant positions, employee layoffs, reductions in hours of operation, and/or the sale of assets. Apart from securing additional revenue, the only path forward is a significant reduction in county staff and services, which will impact all residents of Eaton County."

State law dictates the decision be placed before county voters, the release said.

The county last adjusted its tax rate limitation in 1978, said the release. The county can levy up to the approved amount annually. The exact amount levy is set by the County Board of Commissioners each year, Bailey said.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd praised the committee's "hard work and diligence."

"The county’s financial challenges are evident, and now Eaton County voters can decide what services are best for our community," Lloyd said in the release.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Eaton County to ask voters for tax limit increase of 3 mills