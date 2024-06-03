Eaton County restaurant inspections: Old hummus, turkey and beef in coolers

CHARLOTTE — When county health inspectors visit local restaurants, they document problems that need addressing to meet standards set by Michigan food codes and law.

The most serious problems are considered priority violations, which present potential health hazards and should be corrected immediately. Priority foundation violations do not present immediate health hazards but should be corrected in a timely manner. Consequently, follow-up inspections and reports may be generated.

In most cases, violations are corrected, and this information isn't an indication that violations at any establishment are an ongoing issue.

Here are the most serious violations in Eaton County for restaurants in May:

Two priority violations and four priority foundation violations were found at:

Tabooli Mediterranean, 698 S. Waverly Road, Lansing

At the time of inspection, the facility was observed holding cooked chicken around 111 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 24 degrees below the requirement. The PIC reheated the chicken to 165 degrees F and placed it back into hot holding unit to correct the violation. The other priority violation involved week-old old stuffed grape leaves and eggplant/hummus, which were discarded. The priority foundation violations pertained to no test strips, paper towels at a hand sink, proper datemarking system for foods like hummus and rice or a food probe thermometer in good repair. A follow-up inspection was ordered.

Two priority violations and two priority foundation violations found at:

Windmill Travel Center & Truck Stop, 7262 Lansing Road, Dimondale

A cooler had an ambient temperature of 46 degrees Fahrenheit, and foods inside were above the 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below standard. "Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes stored up top were all 44 to 45 F. A bag of shredded cheese stored in the bottom was 54 F." Foods were moved and discarded. Corrected. For another priority violation, bleach did not have an EPA registration number on the label, and it did not specify that it may be used directly on food contact surfaces. Regarding the priority foundation violations, sinks were considered not easily accessible because they had a steel plate over the basin or were holding a broom and dustpan and a menu was missing a consumer advisory statement.

Two priority violations and one priority foundation violation were found at:

House of Hsu, 639 E. Saginaw Hwy., Grand Ledge

Foods requiring time/temperature controls including white and fried rice and cut cabbage were found to be above the required standard of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below in the walk-in cooler. At the time of inspection, the white rice was between 44 and 45 F, the fried rice was 66 to 70 F, and the cut cabbage was between 44 and 48 F. Two "bus tubs" of cooked chicken were found in the walk-in cooler, between 44 and 51 F. The priority foundation violation was because containers of cooked white rice and cut cabbage were improperly cooling. The foods were moved, divided, or discarded, and all violations were deemed corrected.

One priority violation and three priority foundation violations were found at:

Funtyme Adventure Park, 6295 E. Saginaw Hwy., Grand Ledge

"At the time of inspection, the reach-in cooler was found to not be working properly, and was holding foods between 44 and 47 F, including salsa, hot dogs, and corn dogs." Food was discarded and considered corrected. Regarding the priority foundation violations, a working probe thermometer and chlorine test strips could not be located, and the only ambient air thermometer located was hanging in the reach-in cooler but only able to read down to 100 F at the lowest. New purchases were advised.

One priority violation and two priority foundation violations were found at:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 9490 Woodlane Drive, Dimondale

Improper concentration for the sanitizer. Regarding the priority foundation violations, there were no paper towels at the handwashing sink and the person in charge could not provide a thermometer.

One priority violation and one priority foundation violation were found at:

Eaton Rapids Baseball and Soccer Concession, 800 State St., Eaton Rapids

Hot dogs in the holding cabinet were around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 35 degrees below the requirement. The warmer was adjusted, and the hot dogs were placed on a top rack for a correction. Regarding the priority foundation violation, an inspector asked for proof within 10 days of new chlorine strips to measure bleach solutions.

Pancho's Taqueria, 936 Elmwood Road, Lansing

The birria and pulled pork were around 119 to 128 degrees Fahrenheit. The meat had been in the heat holding unit for less than four hours, so the cook reheated them up to 165 degrees F and returned them to the hot holding unit. Corrected. The majority of menus were without consumer advisories, requiring a follow-up inspection.

One priority violation was found at:

Arby's, 9800 Davis Hwy., Dimondale

A container of leaf lettuce and a container of sliced turkey meat registered more than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The lettuce was around 50 to 53 F up top, and the turkey was 44 to 46 F. An employee took the turkey to the walk-in freezer and then it was placed on the line with a cover on it. The lettuce was placed in another container in the walk-in cooler to bring the temperature down. Corrected.

Bob Evans, 625 Commercial Drive, Lansing

Prepared sauce, sliced turkey, and sliced beef in a cooler were past discard date. Food was discarded and situation was deemed corrected.

One priority foundation violation was found at:

B and I Bar, 5247 Old Lansing Road, Lansing

Two containers of chili were observed with a date mark of 4/26. Along with that, a container of burritos was observed without any date marking. The PIC stated that the chili had been frozen and pulled recently. Corrected with proper date marking.

Bellevue High School/Indoor Concession, 576 Love Road, Bellevue

Neither of the concessions stands were equipped with chlorine test strips.

Comfort Inn & Suites, 9742 Woodlane Drive, Dimondale

The quat test strips for sanitizing solutions were expired.

Hayes Intermediate School, 12620 Nixon Road, Grand Ledge

The high heat dish machine was found to not have a final rinse of at least 180 Fahrenheit. "The machine hit 178 F at the highest, making a sensing device read 159.9 F at the highest, and this was only after multiple cycles and swapping out the top rinse arm at the end of the machine." The person in charge immediately called a service provider to see if repairs were necessary. A follow-up inspection was expected.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 500 Meijer St., Charlotte

The facility had run out of paper towels and was using a cloth towel to dry their hands. A package of napkins was opened to correct the situation.

St. Michael Catholic School, 325 Edwards St., Lansing

A thermometer was not on-site during a kitchen inspection. The school was asked to send a photo of a newly purchased thermometer.

Tony M's, 3420 S. Creyts Road, Lansing

Two bowls of pre-cooked spaghetti noodles were observed in the walk-in cooler, and the temperature at the center of them was 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge said the noodles had been made about 2 1/2 hours prior and they had already gone through an ice bath. The PIC removed the noodles from the walk-in cooler and placed them back in an ice bath, bringing the noodles down to around 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The violation was considered corrected.

