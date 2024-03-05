Eaton County restaurant inspections: Moldy food, spoiled meat loaf, no handwashing sink

CHARLOTTE — When county health inspectors visit local restaurants, they document problems that need addressing to meet county health codes.

The most serious problems are considered priority violations, which present potential health hazards and should be corrected immediately. Priority foundation violations do not present immediate health hazards but should be corrected in a timely manner. Consequently, followup inspections and reports may be generated.

In most cases, violations are corrected, and this information isn't an indication that violations at any establishment are an ongoing issue.

Here are the most serious violations in Eaton County for restaurants alphabetized A through M for the month of January:

40 ET 8, 2949 S. Waverly Road, Lansing

Violation: Priority Foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 31

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Expired test strips to test the sanitizer concentrations

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was observed with chlorine test strips that expired on 02/01/23. A test kit shall be provided to test accurate concentration of sanitizer. An in-office follow up will occur in 10 days by sending a picture of the up-to-date test strips to the email: aghiardi@bedhd.org."

Acapulco Mexican Grill #2, 112 S. Cochran Ave., Charlotte

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 19

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Problem: Foods did not cool fast enough

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was found to have several containers of cooked beans in the walk-in cooler between 48 and 65 F. One container of cooked ground beef was also found to be around 43 to 45 F. The PIC stated these food items had been cooked the night before. TCS foods must be cooled rapidly from 135 F to 70 F within two hours, and then from 70 F to 41 F within 4 more hours. As the above-mentioned food items had been cooling overnight and did not cool to 41 F in the necessary timeframe, they were discarded on site. Further follow-up will occur."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: Date marking foods

Comments: "At the time of follow-up, the facility was found to be appropriately date-marking TCS food items held in the facility for over 24 hours. The PIC has been working with the team to keep using proper day dot stickers with prep dates. Continue to work with employees and ensure that old stickers are thoroughly removed from dishes. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: Cooling methods

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was found to have several containers of cooked beans in the walk-in cooler between 48 and 65 F. One container of cooked ground beef was also found to be around 43 to 45 F. The PIC stated these food items had been cooked the night before. Ensure that proper cooling methods are used. Leave food sitting out at first as initially cools to 135 F, then begin the cooling process utilizing ice paddles or ice baths. Leave lids off of food product the entire time they are cooling and do no stack product until done cooling. The implicated food items had been stacked on top of each other which contributed to improper cooling. The facility has purchased two large plastic tubs to make ice baths, and four ice paddles, since the last inspection. They also ordered two larger 128 oz. ice paddles a the time of follow-up for even more options. Use of the walk-in and chest freezers to quickly cool food items was discussed with the PIC. Items can be placed into even shallower pans or divided into smaller pans so that large quantities do not have to cool all at once. As the above-mentioned food items had not cooled in the necessary timeframe, they were discarded on site. CORRECTED. Further follow-up will occur to see that proper cooling methods are being used for all food product in the facility consistently, and to see that cooling logs are being maintained."

Arms and Embers Grill, 218 N. Bridge St., Grand Ledge

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 30

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Foods past discard date

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was observed with multiple food items past discard date such as meat loaf, garlic butter, hummus, cooked vegetables, coney meat, and yogurt sauce. A FOOD shall be discarded if it exceeds the temperature and time combination The PIC went through and discarded all food items past discard date. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: No hand sink

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility's dishwashing area was observed to have the hand sink removed and replaced with a dish washing machine. A hand washing sink shall be located to allow convenient use by EMPLOYEES in FOOD preparation, FOOD dispensing, and WARE WASHING areas. Replace and provide hand sink. A follow up will occur within 10 days."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: Hand sink is dump sink

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility's front bar hand sink was observed being used as a dump sink with a container within. Hand sinks shall only be used as hand washing sinks. The PIC removed the container from hand sink and stated they would only use it to wash hands. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: No paper towels

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility's front bar hand sink was observed without paper towel. Hand sinks shall be provided with paper towels. The PIC supplied paper towel. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: Person in charge not ensuring hand washing

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the PIC was not ensuring compliance with employee hand washing. The PERSON IN CHARGE shall ensure that EMPLOYEES are effectively cleaning their hands, by routinely monitoring the EMPLOYEES' hand washing. Ensure compliance for employee hand washing. A follow up will occur within 10 days."

Big John Steak and Onion, 4021 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 29

Inspection Type: Routine inspection

Problem: No paper towels at hand sink

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was observed without paper towel located at back hand sink. Hand sinks shall be provided with disposable paper towel. The PIC provided paper towel during inspection. CORRECTED."

Canton Fast Chinese Food, 6420 W. St. Joseph Highway, Lansing

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 18

Inspection Type: Routine inspection

Problem: Cooked sweet and sour sauce not cooling fast enough

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was observed cooling prepared sweet and sour sauce in a large five gallon bucket reading 77 degrees F. The PIC stated the sweet and sour sauce was cooked at 11:30 AM. Cooling shall be accomplished based on the type of FOOD being cooled by placing food into shallow pans, separating into small or thinner portions, rapid cooling equipment, containers that facilitate heat transfer, adding ice as an ingredient, or other effective methods. The PIC moved the sweet and sour sauce into two shallow pans during inspection and placed the sauce into the walk-in cooler. The sauce was rechecked at the end of inspection reading 63 and 64 degrees F. CORRECTED."

Charlotte VFW, 695 Lansing Road, Charlotte

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 25

Inspection Type: Routine inspection

Problem: Weak chlorine sanitizer

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the dishwashing machine was observed reading 25 ppm of chlorine sanitizer when dishes were ran to be cleaned. The dishwashing chlorine sanitizer shall have a minimum concentration based on the temperature and pH of the solution. The PIC was informed of the dishwashing machine reading 25 ppm of the chlorine sanitizer and needing to read 50-100 ppm. Until the dishwashing machine is repaired the PIC agreed to use the three compartment sink. A follow up date will occur on or after 02/05/24."

Comets Nutrition, 204 S. Bridge St., Grand Ledge

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 5

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Problem: Plumbing and ice machine drain lines

Comments: "Bartlett Plumbing, the company that put in the plumbing for this facility, was contacted on 1/5/24. They emailed a note that the initial inspection of their plumbing for the ice machine was approved by the City of Grand Ledge building inspector on 12/17/2020 and was determined to meet plumbing code. BEDHD sees this statement as sufficient to move on from citing the ice machine drain lines as out of compliance at this time. The facility is still responsible for taking all necessary action to serve safe food, including destroying any contaminated food items, in the event that a sewage backup ever occurs. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 2

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Problem: Ice machine drain

Comments: "The ice machine drain was looked at by Bartlett's plumbing. The PIC stated that Bartlett's said that the issue should meet code for the air gap. The blue drain line is above the rim of the floor drain, but the gray line still dips below. Send correspondence from the plumbing company stating that by their judgment, the issue is resolved. Alternatively, get someone to physically lift the entire ice machine so that the lines can be adjusted higher to provide air gaps. Further follow-up will occur."

Cottage Inn Pizza, 5405 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 29

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Hand sink not accessible

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility's front hand sink was observed blocked by racks and hot holding unit. Hand sinks shall be easily accessible at all times. The PIC moved the racks and hot holding unit. CORRECTED."

Crazy Crab, 3700 S. Waverly Road, Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 17

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Problem: Heated food issues

Comments: "The facility is currently using a hot plate to keep some sweet and sour sauce at 135 F and above. Then they are portioning out small containers and keeping them in coolers at 41 F or below so that customers can choose the way they want their sauce. CORRECTED. The owner of the facility was also spoken to and said they may still opt for filling out a TPHC policy. This will be reviewed for approval from the HD if it is done, but the above-mentioned correction does work if consistently followed."

Detroit Wing Co., 619 N. Marketplace Boulevard, Lansing

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 16

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Hand sink inaccessible

Comments: "At the time of the inspection, the hand sink next to the triple sink was inaccessible. Several dirty plastic containers were stacked in front of it. A HAND WASHING SINK shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for EMPLOYEE use and used for no other purpose. Ensure that all hand sinks are easily accessible to encourage frequent hand washing. The PIC removed the items from in front of the sink. CORRECTED."

Domino Store #1194, 327 Bridge St., Grand Ledge

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 3

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Problem: Sanitizing solutions

Comments: "The facility was able to email a photo of the new quaternary test strips. CORRECTED."

Eaton Pub & Grille., 214 S. Cochran Ave., Charlotte

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 26

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Problem: Dishwasher

Comments: "The iodine washer was still not producing iodine residue on dishes at the time of follow-up, but the facility is currently using a chlorine solution at 50 ppm to sanitize dishes that are first washed and rinsed in the iodine washer. Further follow-up will occur."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Datemarking

Comments: "A risk control plan was filled out with the owner on site. The facility had all food items properly date marked with discard dates and all appeared to be in date at the time of follow-up. Ensure that employees all look to see that all foods are in date, and that they are regularly discarding all foods that are past date. CORRECTED."

The English Inn, 677 MIchigan Road, Eaton Rapids

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 30

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Food not cold enough

Comments: "The facility was found to have a prep cooler across from the main cook line where several stored foods were reading around 44 o 47 F in temperature. Assure that all TCS foods are maintained at 41 F or below or 135 F or above at all times. It was found that a pan holding containers of raw onion, copped garlic, and parmesan cheese was stored on the top shelf, partially blocking one of the circulation fans of the unit's condenser. This pan was pulled and moved to another shelf to allow the cooler to circulate air. Only some foods on the right side of the cooler, furthest away from the blocked fan, were found to be above 41 to 43 F. As it was not known how long these items had been out of temp, they were discarded at the time of inspection. The facility was asked to monitor the cooler to ensure that it got back down to holding all foods at 41 F or below, and to call for repair if issues persist. CORRECTED. This is a chronic violation. A warning letter will be sent to the facility."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: Menu warnings

Comments: "The menu for the facility includes several items that are or may be ordered raw or undercooked, such as beef tartar, filet mignon, and prime rib. A reminder statement, 'Consuming raw or undercooked items may increase your risk of food-borne illness,' is already present on the menu, along with asterisks alongside a few of the implicated food items. However, if asterisks are used, they should first point to a footnote that has a proper disclosure statement, such as '*Item may contain raw or undercooked ingredients.' Furthermore, the reminder should contain wording specifically saying 'Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness,' where the facility may adjust and remove items that do not pertain to their menu. Provide a picture showing a menu with an updated consumer advisory to nhomant@bedhd.org within 10 days. A follow-up will occur."

Falsetta's, 138 S. Waverly Road, Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 25

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Problem: Glass washer iodine

Comments: "The glass washer was looked at by Sunburst Chemical several times. The PIC stated they had resolved it last week. Ensure that the iodine in the glass washer is always at the proper levels, between 12.5 and 25 ppm. Log sheets were left with the facility to fill out every day stating what the levels are, and what corrective action is taken if levels are not satisfactory. CORRECTED."

Fay's Evelyn Bay Coffee, 134 S. Cochran Ave., Charlotte

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 22

Inspection Type: Partial or Follow-up

Problem: Hand sink accessibility

Comments: "The PIC was able to clear out the hand washing sink so that it is easily accessible. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: Hand soap

Comments: "The PIC was able to stock the hand washing sink with hand soap. CORRECTED."

Problem: Hand drying towels

Comments: "The PIC was able to stock the hand washing sink with hand drying towels. CORRECTED."

Inspection Date: Jan. 2

Inspection Type: Routine

Violation: Three priority foundations leading to the Jan. 22 inspections

Hibachi Grill Sushi Buffet, 5837 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 11

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Problem: Meat mixer

Comments: "The facility removed meat mixer and is ordering an approved food service meat mixer. CORRECTED."

Jersey Mike's Subs, 5851 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 17

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Violation: Priority

Problem: Tomato handling and temperature control

Comments: "At time of follow-up, the facility was noted as having switched to older, deeper pans that allowed cut tomatoes to sit more into the cold well on the service line. However, the cut tomatoes still get stacked in a way where the top tomatoes are not sitting in the cold well, and even tomatoes in the bottom of the well were found to be 44 F at the coldest, and 48 at the highest. The PIC stated that the tomatoes had been brought out 1.5 hours prior to inspection. They were asked to ensure that the tomatoes were used up within 2.5 more hours for a 4 hour total that day. Further follow-up will occur to see that facility has stopped mounding cut tomatoes and is holding them at 41 F or below through the day, or that they are using a TPHC policy and logging discard times for these products on the service line."

Joe's Gizzard City, 120 W. Main St., Potterville

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 3

Inspection Type: Partial or follow-up

Problem: Broken dish machine

Comments: "This facility repaired dish machine and read 50 ppm during follow up inspection. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority foundation:

Problem: Old test strips

Comments: "The facility purchased up-to-date test strips. CORRECTED."

JoLei's Diner, 174 S. Main St., Vermontville

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 2

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Proper planning for homemade tomato sauce

Comments: "At the time of the inspection, the PIC had tomato sauce that they had made and canned on their own. It was being stored in the dry storage area. The PIC stated that it was homemade and they were selling it to the public. A FOOD ESTABLISHMENT that packages FOOD using a REDUCED OXYGEN PACKAGING method shall have a HAACP PLAN approved by the regulatory authority. All reduced oxygen packaging methods must have a HAACP plan and a variance. Ensure that a HACCP plan is approved before continuing to can the tomato paste. The PIC removed the tomato sauce from the facility. CORRECTED."

Maple Brook Golf - Leisure Tee LLC, 681 Lansing St., Charlotte

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 26

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Old food, mold

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was found to be holding several ready-to-eat (RTE) time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) food items that had been opened or prepared in July of 2023 in the kitchen in a couple different coolers. Two items in a reach in refrigerator were visibly moldy. All of this food was said to have been from the foodservice provider that used to be contracted with Maple Brook to use their kitchen. The provider never came to pick up their product. Ensure all old and adulterated food is discarded. A follow-up will occur to ensure all of the compromised food is gone."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Leaky dish machine

Comments: "The atmospheric vacuum breaker (AVB) on top of the dish machine leaks when a cycle is being ran. Ensure that all backflow prevention devices are properly installed and maintained. Replace the AVB. A follow-up will occur."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Weak sanitizer concentration

Comments: "The dish machine was not working at the time of inspection, and sanitizer was not coming through the line, showing 0 ppm on a chlorine test strip. Ensure that chlorine sanitizer is at a concentration between 50 and 100 ppm if used to sanitize food contact surfaces. The PIC was instructed to still use the dish machine to wash and rinse dishes, but set up one of the compartments in the two compartment sink with a chlorine solution, using the available Ultra Germicidal bleach designed for food-contact surfaces, at a strength of 50 - 100 ppm. The dishes ran through the machine must also be submerged in the bleach solution for at least 7 seconds. Repair the dish machine within 10 days. A follow-up will occur to see that the dish machine is repaired and properly working. This is a repeat violation."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: No soap at hand sink

Comments: "There was no soap available at the hand sink in the kitchen at the time of inspection. Ensure all hand sinks are stocked with soap at all times. Dish soap was placed at the hand sink for use until a new soap pump can be brought in. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: Person in charge not ensuring compliance

Comments: "Due to the number of violations cited at the time of inspection, including four repeat violations and one chronic violation, there is not a designated PIC at the facility that is ensuring compliance with the MI Food Code at all times. Ensure that a person in charge with knowledge of good food safety practices is always present on site, at all times when the kitchen is open for service. A follow-up will occur to see that PIC duties are consistently being met."

Mexico to Go, 418 Elmwood Road, Lansing

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 26

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Date marking

Comments: "At the time of the inspection, the following TCS foods were observed without a date mark... 1. Cooked Rice 2. Beans 3. Shredded Chicken 4. Beef. The PIC stated that these items typically lasted them 3 to 4 days. READY-TO-EAT, POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS FOOD (TIME/TEMPERATURE CONTROL FOR SAFETY FOOD) prepared and held refrigerated for more than 24 hours in a FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall be clearly marked at the time of preparation to indicate the date or day by which the FOOD shall be consumed. Ensure that all ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food is date marked for a period of 7 days (prep date + 6) if held for more than 24 hours. The PIC was able to label all of the items in the cooler. CORRECTED."

Mulliken Roadhouse, 70 Grand Ledge Highway, Mulliken

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 22

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Food not heated enough

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility's hot holding unit was observed holding TCS Food such as taco meat at 108-116 degrees F. The PIC stated the taco meat was prepared and put into container at 11:00 AM due to not remaining at 108-116 degrees F for more than 4 hours the PIC reheated the taco meat to 165 degrees F and turn heat up on hot holding unit. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Prepared food touched with bare hands

Comment: "At the time of inspection, the facility was observed with touch ready to eat food with bare hands such as pickles. FOOD EMPLOYEES may not contact exposed, READY-TO-EAT FOOD with their bare hands and shall use suitable UTENSILS such as deli tissue, spatulas, tongs, single-use gloves, or dispensing EQUIPMENT. The PIC was informed of the employee touching the ready to eat food with bare hands and discarded the pickles. The PIC re informed employees to wear gloves when touch food that is ready to eat. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: No hand soap

Comment: "At the time of inspection, the facility's men's bathroom was observed without hands soap. Hand sinks shall be provided with soap. The PIC provided soap during inspection. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: No date marking

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was observed with multiple food items without a date marking system being used such as taco meat, brisket, beans, ranch, buffalo sauce, turkey, and ham. Food items prepared in house and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly dated with prepared or discard date. The PIC went through and dated the food items stating the brisket 01/20/24, ham and turkey were prepared on 01/19/24, and the taco meat were prepared on 01/20/24. CORRECTED."

Contact editor Susan Vela at svela@lsj.com or 248-873-7044. Follow her on Twitter @susanvela

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Eaton County restaurant inspections: Moldy food, spoiled meat loaf